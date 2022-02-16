JPMorgan bets on the metaverse and opens a unit at Decentraland

JPMorgan, the largest bank in the United States, opened a unit in Decentraland (MANA), a virtual world based on blockchain technology. With this new step, the financial institution said it became the first lender to reach the metaverse.

In addition to the opening of the “Onyx Lounge” (name of the bank’s authorized services space on the Ethereum (ETH) network, where Decentraland runs), JPMorgan also released a paper in which it explores how companies can find opportunities in this new decentralized virtual universe. .

“The customer is very interested in learning more about the metaverse,” Christine Moy, head of crypto and metaverse at JPMorgan, said in an email. “We created a white paper (handbook) to help customers cut through the noise and highlight what the current reality is and what needs to be built into technology, business infrastructure, privacy/identity, and workforce in order to maximize their full potential. of our lives in the metaverse.”

With the general acceptance of technologies like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the past year has seen a breathless advance into the metaverse, a concept that brings together immersive gaming, virtual world construction and entertainment, all powered by integrated commerce applications. In January, electronics giant Samsung opened a version of its New York store at Decentraland, and in November, island nation Barbados established an embassy in the same virtual location.

JPMorgan kicks off the metaverse economics assessment paper, known as “metanomics,” noting that the average price of a parcel of virtual land doubled in the second half of 2021, jumping from $6,000 in June to $12,000 in June. December on the top four decentralized Web 3 platforms: Decentraland, The Sandbox, Somnium Space, and Cryptovoxels.

“Over time, the virtual real estate market may begin to see services similar to the physical world, including credit, mortgages and lease agreements,” the JPMorgan report said. The financial institution also added that collateral management of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications could gain space in the metaverse, and this “service” would be conducted by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) rather than traditional financial firms.

Working in the metaverse will also be profitable, the report cited, pointing to a number of entertainment providers, as well as apps like “RTFKT,” a virtual shoe platform recently acquired by Nike. Another big spend will likely be on advertising, the bank mentioned, estimating that in-game ad spend will reach $18.41 billion by 2027.

The JPMorgan paper attempted to link the metaverse “hype” versus reality, stating that many areas need improvement. This includes the overall user experience and performance of avatars, as well as the business infrastructure.

“We believe that the existing virtual gaming landscape (each virtual world with its own population, GDP, in-game currency and digital assets) has parallel elements to the existing global economy.” “This is where our long-standing core competencies in cross-border payments, foreign exchange, financial asset creation, trading and custody, as well as our consumer base at scale, can play an important role in the metaverse.”

