Kazeros Lost Ark: Why choose Brazilians’ favorite server

Lost Ark, like any MMO, has a vast list of official servers to create your characters of any class (see here how to choose if you haven’t decided yet) and, as expected, there is a doubt about which server to play on. Well, for players looking for the largest population interested in endgame and advanced activities, the community has chosen the server as a favorite Kazeros in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Kazeros, the favorite server for Brazilians

Of course, the choice of server to play Lost Ark goes through many criteria, if there are friends already playing together, a specific guild and the like. However, since the early access period prior to the official release and when there were not so many options to choose from, Kazeros has quickly become the most populated by Brazilian players whose goal is to participate in more demanding activities.

Not only the server of choice for streamers specializing in MMO but also those who “surf the hype”, many of the biggest guilds already existing in Lost Ark already have Kazeros as a base and new ones still appear on the server, just check the main channels used by the community for communication, guild recruitment and more:

So, if you haven’t started playing Lost Ark yet and are an MMO player interested in participating in endgame activities, joining Guilds, interacting and committing, Kazeros is the most recommended server choice to create your character.

How to create on Kazeros server in Lost Ark

As populated as the server is, since the official launch of Lost Ark, it is rare to see a server without space for creating new characters, so to be part of the Kazeros server, just start the game and create your character normally (see here the full tier list of classes to help you choose).

Lost Ark was officially released on February 11 free for PC, see the minimum and recommended requirements to run the game and how to get ahead with items offered via Twitch Drops and for Prime Gaming service subscribers.