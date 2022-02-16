Know the 5 main causes of stroke and how to avoid it

Journalist and filmmaker Arnaldo Jabor died this Tuesday (15/2) at age 81, a victim of complications from an ischemic stroke. He had been hospitalized on December 20, 2021, and even underwent a clot clearance procedure. However, according to the family, he could not resist and died during the night.

Stroke, also known as stroke or stroke, is the interruption of blood flow to some region of the brain, and can happen for several reasons, such as accumulation of fatty plaques or formation of a clot, which give rise to stroke. ischemic, such as Jabor’s, or bleeding from high blood pressure and even rupture of an aneurysm, causing hemorrhagic stroke.

When this situation happens, the sequelae depend on the severity of the brain injury and the appropriate treatment, and it is common to have weakness on one side of the body or speech difficulties, for example. Therefore, it is important to focus on rehabilitation therapies to lessen any remaining difficulties.

Causes of ischemic stroke

It is caused by the obstruction of a vessel that carries blood to the brain. Most of the time, it happens in people over 50 years old, however, it is also possible to affect young people. It can happen due to:

1. Smoking and poor diet

Lifestyle habits such as smoking, consumption of foods rich in fats, fried foods, salt, carbohydrates and sugars, increase the risk of accumulation of fatty plaques, also called atherosclerosis, in the blood vessels of the brain and in vessels important for circulation. of the organ. When this happens, blood cannot pass through and the cells in the affected region begin to die from lack of oxygen.

How to avoid: adopt a healthier diet, with a diet rich in vegetables, fruits and lean meat, in addition to practicing physical activity at least 3 times a week and not smoking.

2. High blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes

Diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high triglycerides, obesity or diabetes are the biggest risk factors for the formation and accumulation of fatty plaques and the development of inflammation in the blood vessels, which can trigger a stroke.

How to avoid: properly control these diseases, with the treatment indicated by the doctor, in addition to adopting healthy lifestyle habits to reduce their negative effects on the body.

3. Defects in the heart or blood vessels

Changes in the heart, such as arrhythmia, dilation, changes in the functioning of the heart muscle or its valves, as well as the presence of a tumor or calcification, contribute to the formation of clots, which can reach the brain through the bloodstream.

How to avoid: these types of alterations can be detected in routine consultations with the doctor, and, if they are identified, they must be followed up. In some cases, medication such as anticoagulants may be necessary.

4. Use of illicit drugs

The use of illicit drugs, especially injectable ones, such as heroin, for example, favors injury and spasms in blood vessels, which can contribute to the formation of clots and, consequently, stroke.

How to avoid: in these cases, it is recommended to seek help from a specialized drug center so that the detoxification process can be carried out and, thus, improve the patient’s quality of life and reduce the chances of stroke.

5. Other causes

Other less common situations for the occurrence of a stroke, and which should be investigated especially when it happens in young people, are diseases that cause increased blood clotting, such as lupus, sickle cell anemia or thrombophilia; diseases that inflame blood vessels, such as vasculitis; or brain spasms, which impede blood flow.

Treatment in a stroke situation, regardless of the cause, should be started as soon as possible, in the emergency room, with the use of medications to help return blood flow, control blood pressure and vital data.

Is the stroke curable?

Stroke has no cure, however, it can be prevented in most cases. When it happens, it is possible to invest in treatments to improve the condition and in rehabilitation to reduce the risk of sequelae.

In addition, it is possible for the body to recover from most of the symptoms and difficulties that come with a stroke. However, treatment depends on follow-up with a neurologist and a series of recovery procedures, such as:

Physiotherapy which helps to recover the motor part and develop movements;

which helps to recover the motor part and develop movements; Occupational therapy which encourages the preparation of strategies to reduce the effects of stroke sequelae in daily life, adaptations of environment and utensils, in addition to activities to improve reasoning and movements;

which encourages the preparation of strategies to reduce the effects of stroke sequelae in daily life, adaptations of environment and utensils, in addition to activities to improve reasoning and movements; Physical activity made, preferably under the guidance of the physical educator, to strengthen the muscles and help the person’s independence, balance and well-being;

made, preferably under the guidance of the physical educator, to strengthen the muscles and help the person’s independence, balance and well-being; Nutrition helps to prepare food in the ideal amount, type and consistency for each person;

helps to prepare food in the ideal amount, type and consistency for each person; speech therapyis important in cases of difficulty swallowing food or communicating, helping to adapt to these situations.

In this way, even if the sequelae of the CVA do not decrease or recover quickly, it is possible to improve the quality of life of the person who lives with this situation.

With information from the Tua Saúde portal.