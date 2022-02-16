know the secret benefits of yam

THE Yam It is largely produced in the states of Paraíba, Pernambuco and Espírito Santo, which are responsible for exporting around 30% of the total produced. Also known as Cará, in some regions of Brazil, yam is a tuber with very low glycemic index carbohydrates.

It is a great source of energy to be ingested before practicing sports, as well as helping in the weight loss process. It can even be consumed by those who have diabetes, as it does not raise blood sugar levels.

What are the benefits of yam consumption daily?

The properties found in Yam bring many health benefits, because of the amounts of protein, vitamin C, B vitamins and high fiber content.

Its fibers help to improve constipation problems, because they favor the proper functioning of the intestine;

It favors weight loss, as it increases the feeling of satiety for longer;

Controls blood sugar levels, thanks to the amount of its dietary fibers;

Excellent pre-workout food, due to the good amounts of carbohydrates that fuel the body during physical activity, benefiting the increase in muscle mass;

Decreases LDL cholesterol levels, by having a substance called diosgenin, which eliminates bad cholesterol through the intestine, thus preventing it from falling into the bloodstream, and in turn, preventing the clogging of veins and arteries;

The substance diosgenin also acts in the regulation of female hormones, alleviating the symptoms of PMS and menopause;

It helps control blood pressure, because it does not increase cholesterol levels, which reduces the risk of cardiovascular problems; and

It has antioxidant action, eliminating toxins from the body, improves the digestive process and also reduces abdominal pain and cramps.

What is the best way to consume Yam?

Yam stands out for its versatility in cooking. Its preparation can be cooked, roasted or steamed, but it should never be consumed raw.

It is worth noting that although it is rich in nutrients that are important for the proper functioning of the body, its consumption should be moderate, as it is a food rich in carbohydrates, in large quantities it can make you fat.

Chicken Escondidinho with Yam Recipe

Ingredients:



750 g of yam;



500 g of ground beef;



1 red onion;



3 cloves of garlic;



1 tomato;



2 tablespoons of olive oil;



2 tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese;



Salt and pepper to taste

Method of preparation:

Cook the yam. Then knead to puree consistency, add olive oil and salt and mix well.

Cook the chicken, shred with seasoning to taste and make it sautéed.

Separate a glass refractory greased with olive oil, then divide the Yam mass in half. On one half make a layer. And add the chicken on top, making another layer of yam. Then, just spread the grated cheese and take it to the oven at 200 degrees for about 25 minutes.