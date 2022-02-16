know the story of Sarah, a young woman cured of cancer

posted on 02/15/2022 06:00 / updated on 02/15/2022 19:30



(credit: Rosane Silva/Abrace/Disclosure)

Vain and with long brown hair, Sarah Duarte saw her life and self-esteem turned upside down overnight. At age 16, the student discovered a lump in her lower back. After tests, the diagnosis: Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of cancer that starts in the legs, bones of the pelvis and arms.

“My family and I did not suspect cancer. I had a lot of pain in my leg, in my calf. It was a constant pain that seemed common. I even thought it was because I played a lot, jumping ropes and playing teenager games. But the pain was getting worse. constant, it went up to the thigh and stayed in the calf. I started to feel a burning with time, which only got worse”, says the student, now 23 years old.

Childhood cancer is the disease that kills most children and adolescents aged 1 to 19 years in Brazil, accounting for about 8% of child deaths, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca). Every three minutes, a child dies of cancer worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This is the leading cause of death among children and adolescents between 0 and 19 years of age. February 15th is marked as International Childhood Cancer Day to emphasize the importance of community participation and support in the fight against the disease in all countries.

With early diagnosis and proper treatment, the chances of cure can reach 80%. However, Inca estimates that, annually, 3,800 children are unable to even reach treatment. Fortunately, that was not the case for Sarah. The student says that she had to make several appointments and take strong pain medications until she discovered the disease.

“I was lying face down on my mother’s bed when she saw a lump next to the spine. After several tests, we managed to do an MRI that confirmed the doctor’s suspicion: I had cancer”, he says. Referred to the Hospital da Criança de Brasília José Alencar (HCB), Sarah had a biopsy and discovered that the lump seen by her mother was malignant. The good news was that the pathology was in its infancy and there was still time for effective treatment.

For specialists, there is no doubt: early diagnosis increases the possibility of cure and patient survival. The Inca estimates that, in Brazil, the number of new cases of childhood cancer, for each year of the triennium, will be 137.87 new cases per million in males and 139.04 per million in females. According to the technical director of the HCB, Isis Magalhães, childhood cancer can occur in children “regardless of their age, sex, color or ethnicity, nutritional or socioeconomic status.” The expert points out that half of the cases occur before the age of five, 25% between 5 and 10 years and the other 25% in adolescence.

According to the Brazilian Association of Assistance to Families of Children with Cancer and Hemopathies (Abrace), the most frequent tumors in childhood and adolescence are lymphomas (lymphatic system), those of the central nervous system and leukemias. For the institution, childhood cancer is increasingly curable. “Today, around 70% of children and adolescents affected by cancer can be cured, if diagnosed early and treated in specialized centers”, he says.

Inspiration

Sarah says the discovery had a painful beginning. “My self-esteem was damaged because I had very long hair, I was very vain about it. When it started to fall out, I was a little shaken. But in a matter of days I shaved my head and went back to how I was before”, says the student, emphasizing that, when looking in the mirror, she said to herself that she was still beautiful as she always was.

“I didn’t let it affect me because it could interfere with my treatment. Low self-esteem, sadness, all of this interferes with the treatment. So, I preferred to think that the hair would grow back, that it would grow in the same way, grow more beautiful. And that was helping me a lot”, she recalls with emotion.

Another factor that marked Sarah’s story was the treatment she received at HCB. “The hospital welcomed me, helped me. It helped me and my mother. And they were very prepared to take care of my case”, says the young woman. She claims that no one in the family had had cancer, so at first, she and her mother were scared, as they did not know how to deal with the disease, until they arrived at the institution.

“In moments of weakness, they gave me support and affection. They made me believe that everything was going to be all right. They told me to have faith that I was going to make it. They were always with open arms to answer all our doubts and anxieties”, remember.

All the dedication of health professionals was not in vain. Sarah decided to repay the attention she received by dedicating herself to caring for the health of society. The young woman is about to complete the technical course in nursing and intends to work in the area. “The way I was treated, the affection and love I received, now, I’m going to repay them and pass it all on to other people. I don’t want to leave this love just for myself. It’s one of my biggest dreams”, reveals Sarah. , who is preparing to enter a public contest to practice the profession in the public network.





The date

The 15th of February was established as the “International Childhood Cancer Day”. It is a global collaborative campaign to spread knowledge about childhood cancer and its specific challenges, while showing support for children and adolescents with cancer, survivors and their families around the world. According to Abrace, the initiative reinforces the fight against childhood cancer in all corners of Brazil. “What we really need is to increase the chances of curing the disease. And this is done with early diagnosis. The earlier the diagnosis, the greater the chances of survival for our children and adolescents”, concludes the association.