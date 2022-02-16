Know which items in your room can cause illness from expired

We often believe that the items we purchase should last as long as possible. However, that’s not quite how it works. That said, it’s important to know which items in your room can cause illness and to know the durability of things so that we always have a clean and hygienic environment in our homes.

Durability of things

Some things should no longer be used when they have passed their useful life. Therefore, it is necessary that we know when to get rid of them to preserve our health and hygiene. In this sense, here are some tips for items that require certain care in relation to durability:

Bedding in general should last an average of three years. This is because as they age, sheets become hiding places for mites and bacteria. This can lead to allergies, acne, asthma, etc.

Stuffed animals can happily accumulate mites. If you can’t get rid of them, be sure to wash them with hot water frequently.

Over time, pillows lose their shape and, consequently, reduce the support to rest your head. Therefore, to prevent snoring from getting worse, from having body and head aches, and from mites and bacteria from accumulating, it is essential to change your pillow every one or two years.

This one has a longer lifespan, from 8 to 10 years on average. However, it is good to rotate it from time to time so that its shape is not affected due to the fact that it always uses the same space on the mattress. If it starts to sag or create some irregular shapes, it’s a sign that you need to change it.

Like any shoe, slippers absorb a lot of impurities and can become a true breeding ground for microbes. In this way, to avoid infections on the feet or nails, it is important to wash them every two weeks at most and discard them after one year of use, on average.

They should also be changed every year, as they can accumulate bacteria that clog the pores of the face and eyes. Such an event can cause many pimples and possibly eye infections. Also, it is important to clean it once a week.

To prevent them from accumulating mold and mites that increase the risk of developing allergies and asthma, it is important to change them every three years. In addition to this, it is recommended to change the filters of the purifiers every 3 months so that they are always clean.