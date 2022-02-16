Lack of glyphosate intensifies concerns and raises questions from the chain…

Bayer’s official note this Friday (11) classifies a mechanical failure of one of its suppliers as “force majeure” and states that it will bring more details and ways to mitigate the impacts of the moment for rural producers as soon as possible. Sector seek to understand.

Last Friday (11), Bayer International brought an official statement stating that “force majeure” problems will have problems with the supply of glyphosate. Difficulties with a mechanical failure of one of its suppliers have been reported, which are expected to lead to “substantial production reductions”.

Below, see the full translated statement and, below, the official note from Bayer International, in English, signed by Udo Schneider, Global Head of Active Ingredient Manufacturing.

“To whom It May Concern

RE: Glyphosate/Force Majeure Situation Announcement

I am writing to you today to notify you of the following situation, which constitutes a Force Majeure event for Bayer: one of our main suppliers of raw materials has suffered a mechanical failure in its plant which leads to a substantial reduction in the rates of production. As of now, given the notification from the supplier, we expect repairs to this production line to take around three months.

As a result of this Force Majeure event, Bayer’s ability to supply its customers with glyphosate or glyphosate-containing products as agreed in certain contracts or under accepted purchase orders has been impacted. We apologize for this impact, but we hope you understand that this situation is beyond our reasonable control.

Bayer cooperates seamlessly with said key supplier and other business partners.

confidence to limit the impact to the minimum possible.

As we work to mitigate the shortfall and better understand the situation and its impact on our customers, we will get back to you with additional information as soon as we can.

Thank you for your understanding and your continued partnership in working together on this challenge.

Regards,

Bayer AG

Dr. Udo Schneider

Global Head of Active Ingredient Manufacturing“

The director of LucrodoAgro, Eduardo Lima Porto, in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas, asked some questions about Bayer’s statement, mainly about the concept of “force majeure”, since, as the specialist explains, situations such as catastrophes are considered to be force majeure. promoted by bad weather or war conflicts, for example.

“We are seeing another unprecedented situation, which could even be called an innovation. The great global producer of glyphosate calls force majeure a mechanical failure of a supplier”, says Lima Porto. “I have a hard time understanding mechanical failure as a force majeure.”

The executive also raises questions regarding the fulfillment of contracts already signed for the delivery of glyphosate with some producers and which may not be fulfilled in the foreseen time and how the situation would be dealt with if the conditions were of non-delivery of grains by the producers.

“How is the situation of the producer in this conjuncture? These situations need to be questioned. And I think that problems of such dimensions always open up opportunities. The first of them is really to fight for greater flexibility of contracts in which the legislation allows the producer to make direct imports . This is an absolutely legitimate right”, he says.

Notícias Agrícolas has already contacted Bayer and we are waiting for more detailed information from the company.

POSITIONING BAYER AGRICULTURAL DIVISION – Updated at 5:40 pm (Brasilia)

The agricultural chemicals market around the world is experiencing a historically challenging scenario due to the complexity in global trade flows, the pandemic and extreme weather events – including Hurricane Ida in the US in October 2021 – that continue to put pressure on the economy. product offer.

In all of these situations, Bayer has been working with its customers around the world to help manage supplies and better meet their needs.

Recently, a supplier of a raw material needed to produce glyphosate experienced a mechanical failure that could impact our global production of the active ingredient for the manufacture of glyphosate. For the Brazilian market, Bayer is working to minimize possible impacts on the supply of Roundup branded products.

We reiterate that we will continue to work diligently with our customers to meet their needs and help them have a successful season.