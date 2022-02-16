Larissa feels threatened by Pedro Scooby

Larissa is attentive to everything that happens in the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Today, after Barbara’s elimination, the newcomer told Lina, Brunna, Vinicius, Slovenia and Jade that Scooby recorded an indirect for her in the BBB network’s story.

According to the sister, the surfer made a story by throwing a moldy lemon in the trash and that this would be some indirect for her. For Larissa, he knew that her hometown name is Limoeiro and her emoji is a lemon.

“He took the lemon, filmed it, opened the trash can, put the lemon inside and closed it” detailed the sister.

Linn, who was understanding that Larissa was talking about Gustavo, replied: “It could be very possible, but this was to destabilize you”.

Larissa went on to say that she has an intuition and felt that Scooby meant something by that action. The sister also said that since she joined, she felt that Luana Piovani’s ex-husband looks at her differently.

Jade, who was listening to the conversation, came to her friend’s defense: “Wow, but it’s Scooby. He films anything. He has no idea that his emoji is a lemon.” Brunna agreed and joked: “He doesn’t even know what to do in the game of discord.”

Check it out below: