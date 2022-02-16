Larissa from BBB 22 detonates brother: ‘He was unpleasant, yes’ | real time

Brothers talk in the Lollipop Room and talk about Gustavo.

“He’s kind of mean and people are getting pissed off. Because you arrive at a kitchen, which has been established for a month and want to send it…”, says Barbara about brother.

Larissa agrees with her sister: “He is doing it now because, there at Casa de Vidro, he was not doing anything […] in his head it was kind of a competition between him and me.”

Tiago Abravanel also opines about the businessman: “Maybe the strategy he chose, I don’t identify with and more people don’t identify either”.

Vinicius comments with the influencer that he thought she had a great relationship with Gustavo.

“I had to keep a good relationship, because I was stuck there with him, but he was unpleasant, yes, in some situations and in some conversations I had with him and I didn’t like it. And then after we entered the house, and I started to observe him more, he continued to displease me”, she explains.

1 of 1 Brothers share opinions about Gustavo in the Lollipop Room — Photo: Globo Brothers share opinions about Gustavo in the Lollipop Room — Photo: Globo

👀 Want to know all about BBB 22?

👉 Check out the summaries of what goes on in the most watched house in Brazil

👉 Stay on top of everything about reality

👉 BBB 22: Learn how to vote

👉 BBB 22: See where to watch live and online

BBB 22 videos: check out the summary of what happened in the early hours of this Tuesday, 02/15

Do you already follow BBB on social media?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil