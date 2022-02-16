Launch, Price and Data Sheet

In addition to its top-of-the-line phone, Galaxy S22, Samsung also announced at an event held this Tuesday (15) the availability and price of its most advanced tablet: Galaxy Tab S8, which has a new 5G connection, an 11 inches (27.94 centimeters) and an S Pen.

The pre-sale of the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet starts this Tuesday (15) on the Samsung website, and the laptop has a suggested price of R$ 6,929.10 (in cash) in the 256 GB version (or R$ 7,699 in the future). ).

Anyone who buys the tablet at the Samsung store until March 9 gets a keyboard cover and Galaxy Buds Live headphones. It is necessary to have a registration on the Samsung For You website.

Features of Galaxy Tab S8

During Galaxy Unpacked (Samsung’s international event), the company presented two other models of the Tab S8 with even larger screens: 12.4 inches (Tab S8+) and 14.6 inches (Tab S8 Ultra). However, only the Tab S8, with an 11-inch screen, will arrive in the country at first.

The tablet chip is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to the company, this represents a 24% gain in processing and 52% faster graphics performance, compared to the Galaxy Tab S7, which had the Snapdragon 865+ chip.

The S Pen, which comes with it, has a latency of 6.2 ms (milliseconds). In practice, this means that the system takes this time to process the touch on the screen with the displayed response, giving a sensation similar to writing on paper.

The company also informs that it has 4,096 points of precision, which helps a lot who needs to use the tablet to draw.

The Galaxy Tab S8 comes with specific applications for those who use the sharpie. Luma Fusion, for example, helps you edit 4K videos, while Clip Studio Paint helps you make professional illustrations.

As is customary with these devices, there is also the Note Shelf application, which helps to take notes, follow sheet music and make audio markings.

The front camera is 12 MP (megapixels) and has an auto-framing functionality – while you talk, the focus is on you, for example. The tablet also has a set of three microphones, which help to reduce noise during online calls.

Datasheet – Galaxy Tab S8