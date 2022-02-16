Learn how to check PIS by CPF to receive up to BRL 1,212

Workers entitled to PIS/Pasep salary bonus can check if they are entitled to receive the benefit in a 100% digital way. The payment schedule is already in effect and has 5 releases so far, 3 from PIS and 2 from Pasep. The cash bands offered by the program vary between R$101 and R$1,212.

One of the simplest ways to check the availability of PIS resources – for employees of private companies – is through the CPF. Simply insert it into one of the available query tools, which include: the Caixa Tem app, the Caixa Trabalhador app and the Digital Work Card app and the My INSS website.

2022 PIS/Pasep Calendar

PIS payments – employees of private companies

Birth month Pay day January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

PASEP payments – public servants

end of registration Pay day 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24

How to check PIS using CPF

Anyone who wants to consult the PIS using the CPF, know that it is quite easy and practical. See the step by step:

Enter the My INSS portal; Then click on Enter with gov.br; Once this is done, enter your CPF and click Continue (or register); Enter your password; On the home page, go to the upper right corner and click on “My registration”. There, you will see your data, such as name, CPF and NIT/PIS.

Another way to obtain the PIS/Pasep number is through the Work Card. This is a long number located at the top of the home page, where you have the worker’s photo.