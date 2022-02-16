Learn how to lower blood fat levels with home remedies

Natural remedies have never been so popular. After all, health care has been a relevant topic since the current pandemic took hold.

The search for healthier lifestyles dominated internet searches and led many people to discover homemade remedies to treat various symptoms and conditions of their own body.

With that in mind, we panned out some of the best natural remedies to deal with high blood fat, or triglycerides.

Natural remedies to lower triglyceride levels

Simply put, triglyceride is a fat molecule that can be found in the human bloodstream. It is generated when a person consumes large amounts of sugary foods, fats and alcohol. The problem lies in the accumulation of this substance, which has the capacity to cause injuries and lead to cardiovascular diseases.

The prescriptions listed below to control triglyceride levels should not replace any medication. It is always advisable to seek help from doctors and professionals in the area. Appropriate treatment must be prescribed by a specialist. However, home remedies help a lot to increase the quality of life and prevent diseases. Check out some of them:

1 – Turmeric tea

Turmeric tea is an excellent ally to lower blood fat levels. Also known as turmeric, the spice is important for ridding the body of toxins, for example.

To prepare the tea, you will need:

– 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder;

– 1 cup of water.

Then just boil the water and turn off the heat. At this time, add the turmeric and leave to infuse for about 10 minutes. Strain the tea and drink 2 to 4 cups a day.

2 – Pineapple juice with orange pomace

– 2 glasses of water;

– 2 slices of pineapple;

– 1 orange with pomace;

– 1 lemon juice.

Blend all ingredients in a blender and strain before drinking. Take it twice a day, preferably at night and in the morning.

3 – Oatmeal water with cinnamon

– 1/2 cup of rolled oats;

– 500 ml of water;

– 1 cinnamon stick.

Mix everything and let it rest overnight. The next day, just strain the liquid and drink it while fasting.

4 – Beetroot juice with apple

– 50 g of beetroot;

– 2 apples;

– 1 lemon juice;

– 1 small piece of ginger.

Cut the ingredients into small cubes and blend everything in a blender with ice. Drink just one glass a day.

5 – Garlic water

– 1 clove of garlic;

– 100 ml of water.

Soak the peeled garlic in water for a whole day. Drink the liquid the next day in the morning, before eating.