Learn how to properly make chamomile tea to curb anxiety

THE chamomile tea is one of the most popular teas present in traditional culture. This herb is known for its calming properties, as well as being a good diuretic, like almost all others. However, chamomile has several properties that are capable of offering soothing, moisturizing, anti-diabetic and many other effects.

Best of all, we are talking about cheap and easily accessible tea. Although side effects are rare and mild, when they do occur, it is good to research and understand more about chamomile before taking any liquids. In fact, there are mixtures that contain chamomile, but that have several other ingredients. In this case, it is best to consult a doctor or specialist for proper guidance.

Discover the powers of chamomile tea for the body

One of the main indications for drinking chamomile tea is precisely to combat anxiety. Because it is rich in apigenin (flavonoid), its relaxing and calming action favors the treatment of mild and acute anxiety. It is not by chance that the same compound is used in pharmaceuticals and industrialized medicines that are much more aggressive to the body.

In addition to this effect, chamomile also relieves flatulence, nausea, stomach pain, gastritis, migraine and other pain conditions. The plant can also be found by its real name: Matricaria recutia.

The main actions of tea are:

Strengthening the cardiovascular system;

Moisturizes and fortifies the skin (when used topically);

Relieves colic;

It fights cancers because of its antioxidants.

Learn how to properly make chamomile tea

Chamomile can be found in powder or dried flowers. Whenever possible, use dehydrated (dried) flowers to make tea.

The method is very simple and just add two tablespoons of chamomile to 250 ml of boiling water (still hot). Cover the pan or cup with a plate and let it rest for 10 minutes. Drink a cup every day before going to bed until your anxiety symptoms disappear.

Pregnant and lactating women should not consume the tea. Basically, women in these situations cannot drink virtually any tea or consume any medications. Always consult your doctor in advance.