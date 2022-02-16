Learn how to redeem credit from the Nota Fiscal Paulista; deadline to withdraw BRL 7.9 million ends today – Economy

This Tuesday, 15th, at 11:59 pm, the deadline for consumers to redeem R$ 7.9 million from the São Paulo Invoice (NFP)released in February 2021, according to the Secretary of Finance and Planning of the State of São Paulo. Before, with a period of five years for withdrawal, the maximum period for the amount to be redeemed, since October of last year, is 12 months, counted from the release.

If the citizen does not exercise his right of redemption within the stipulated period, the credit will return to the State Treasury.

Do you have any amount receivable, but don’t know how to request the transfer? Check out the step-by-step guide below.

How to transfer credits from the Nota Fiscal Paulista (NFP)

You can request the following options:

Transfer of the amount to a current account of the same ownership.

Transfer of the amount to a savings account of the same ownership.

Rebate on the IPVA value – but this option is only available for the month of October

It is possible to carry out these procedures through the website of the Secretary of Finance and Planning of the State of São Paulo or through the official application, which can be downloaded for android and iOS.

From the site:

Access the Secretariat system

When accessing the “Current Account” menu, click on “Use Credits”

Choose the “Use Method” – “Credit in Current Account”, “Credit in Savings Account” or “Discharge or reduction in the IPVA value (only for October)”

For account credit, whether current or savings, enter the bank code, branch, branch digit, account, account digit and amount to be transferred. The minimum per transaction to be transferred is BRL 0.99

The account cannot be joint, it must be the sole owner of the consumer

For savings accounts, the Secretariat makes two reservations: “it should be noted that the savings account cannot be linked to a checking account and not all banking institutions accept DOC/TED for savings accounts”

Finally, if there is any information error in the transaction, the amount will be refunded (refunded), “it is possible to view the credits again in the statement within 10 days after the initial deposit forecast”

For savings account, the confirmation option “Make the Transfer” will need to be clicked

As the operation takes a few days to be done, the forecast will be given on the screen

By app:

Access the app, which can be downloaded for Android and iOS.

On the screen, at the top, you will have the “Available Credits” function

Then, on the “NFP Current Account Statement” screen, there will be a (+) symbol. click on it

The system will load the consumer’s information

Fill in the bank details, just as it would be done on the website

Enter the amount to be transferred – minimum of BRL 0.99 and within the available balance – and click on “Transfer”

How does the São Paulo Invoice draw work?

In the Secretariat system, the consumer must register to have access to the sweepstakes. For every BRL 100 in a registered tax coupon, with a maximum value of BRL 1,000, the consumer will be entitled to an electronic ticket

For individuals and condominiums, monthly:

1 prize of R$ 1,000,000.00 (In December, this prize will have a value of R$ 2,000,000.00)

4 prizes of BRL 500,000.00

10 prizes of BRL 100,000.00

15 prizes of BRL 50,000.00

20 prizes of BRL 10,000.00

50 prizes of BRL 5,000.00

500 prizes of BRL 1,000.00

For entities, they are, per month: