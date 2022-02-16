Locaweb (LWSA3) is the highlight of the Ibovespa after rising 15%; Is it time to buy the stock? – Money Times

The actions of Locaweb (LWSA3) shot up 15.31% and ended the day with the highest Ibovespa (IBOV) this Tuesday (15).

According to Felipe Vella, equity analyst at Activate Investmentstoday’s high is a “natural breather” for the asset, after accumulating a drop of almost 63% in one year.

“The share is discounted, but I don’t recommend the investor to buy it now, because the high interest rate hinders the company, given that it needs to finance itself via credit”, he says.

The second biggest highlight was the Pan Bank (BPAN4), which jumped 10.47%. Vella says the paper undergoes correction, as does Locaweb.

“If the investor wants to enter the action, the time is not now, the best entry point for Banco Pan is when the shares are below R$ 10”, he explains.

On the other hand, actions by CSN (CSNA3) fell 4.83% due to iron ore.

Already the papers of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) fell by 4.74%. For the analyst, the drop comes amid the drop of more than 3% in oil prices.

See the biggest hikes of the day:

See the biggest casualties of the day:

See the most traded stocks of the day: