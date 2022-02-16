Mad Max 2 may be in production at Avalanche Studios

Apparently, Mad Max 2 may be in development at Avalanche Studios — the same producer of the first game and the Just Cause franchise. Who says this is Wendy W. Fok, a technology researcher.

On February 7th, Fok published, in his personal profile on twitter, an image where he appears taking photogrammetry at the studio’s New York branch. According to her, the photo was taken before the COVID-19 pandemic, at which time she was asked to be a rebel in the title.

Before times, at @AvalancheSweden in New York, when O’Neil invited me to get scanned to be in Mad Max 2, as a rebel. The magic of #photogrammetry3D Scanning, & many cameras @MadMaxGame. pic.twitter.com/gIjzC3zM54 — WENDY W FOK |霍渭瑜 (@W_W_F) February 7, 2022

Before the times, at Avalanche Studios in New York, when O’Neil invited me to participate in Mad Max 2 as a rebel. The magic of photogrammetry, 3D scanning and lots of cameras.

For now, that’s pretty much all that Fok has revealed about Mad Max 2, without delving too deeply into the details or even whether the project remains in production.

By mentioning “before the times”, it is presumable that Avalanche has been in production for at least three years. Was the game canceled during this period of social isolation imposed by the pandemic? Well, we can only wait for more information.

Production of Mad Max 2 has not yet been officially confirmed

please note that text information is rumor and should be treated as such. So far, Avalanche has not yet officially confirmed if, in fact, it is working on the production of Mad Max 2.

