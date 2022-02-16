Madureira vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | carioca championship

In its last test before the Supercopa do Brasil, Flamengo faces Madureira in Conselheiro Galvão this Wednesday, at 15:30 (Brasília), for the seventh round of the Campeonato Carioca.

+ Carioca Championship table

Flamengo comes from its best result with Paulo Sousa, a 5-0 victory over Nova Iguaçu in great performances by Arrascaeta and Gabigol. Bruno Henrique, free from injury to his left thigh, could be one of the news. David Luiz is tipped to be the other.

+ Flamengo signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

Madureira also arrives encouraged by a positive result. After four games of fasting, he won again: 1 to 0 against Volta Redonda away from home.

Streaming: Cariocão Play and Fla TV+

Real time: THE ge tracks all bids – click here.

Madureira – coach: Alfredo Sampaio

After winning again after four matches and without absences, Alfredo Sampaio should take to the field the same Madureira who beat Volta Redonda last Saturday.

Probable lineup: Dida, Rhuan Rodrigues, Edgar Silva, Feliphe Gabriel and Guilherme Zóio; Felipe Dias, Henrique Luiz and Rafinha; Ygor Catatau, Erick Pulga and Pipico.

Flamengo – coach Paulo Sousa

Already famous for the many tests and for mixing players during the activities, Paulo Sousa did not give any clues about who will climb against Madureira. It is known that he will not have Thiago Maia available, who suffered a deep cut in his left leg, and defender Gustavo Henrique, suspended.

Bruno Henrique, still without having played in 2022, and David Luiz, with just a few minutes of the game with Boavista in the season, can paint in the team. It is imagined that Paulo mixes experienced and boys against Tricolor Suburbano.

The probable lineup: Hugo (Diego Alves), Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira (Noga) and Filipe Luís (Cleiton); Matheuzinho (Isla), Arão (João Gomes), Andreas Pereira and Renê (Everton Ribeiro); Gabigol, Pedro and Arrascaeta (Bruno Henrique).

3 of 4 Possible Flamengo for the game with Madureira — Photo: ge Possible Flamengo for the game with Madureira — Photo: ge

hanging: Cleiton, Igor Jesus and Gabigol.

embezzlement: Gustavo Henrique (suspended) and Thiago Maia (injured).

Referee: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda

Assistant 1: Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho

Assistant 2: Carlos Henrique Cardoso de Souza