Magazine Luiza pays up to R$1,500 when exchanging used cell phones for new ones; see how it works

Do you have a used smartphone? Then know that it counts as “bargaining currency” as part of the price of a new device. The owner of the campaign is Magazine Luiza (#MGLU3).

The consumer can, since this Monday (14), look for any physical store of the retailer in the country to negotiate: only cell phones with 4G or 5G technology will be accepted, and the evaluation and exchange of the old device for the new one will be done directly at the units. from the Web.

To be able to exchange your old device for a new one, you need to follow some criteria proposed by the company. Among them, it is not necessary to take a charger, invoice or accessories; and the cell phone may have a scratched, broken or physical damage screen, but it needs to work. The value limit in the exchange is R$ 1,500.

From an analysis carried out in the store, the customer will know at the time of purchase how much their old smartphone will be worth in exchange.

To give you an idea, the Samsung S10+, with 128GB of memory, for example, can be worth up to R$1,200 in exchange for a new device. As for the purchase of the 128GB Samsung A32 worth R$ 1,799.00, the used device is worth up to 1,500 discount.

The company did not share the full list of handsets that are eligible for the exchange. Consumers need to take their device and ask for this assessment at Magalu stores.

The campaign will be carried out in partnership with the company TrocaFone, which resells the devices. Thus, old smartphones will be evaluated, repaired and made available for less.

It is worth remembering that the purchase options, that is, the new devices available to consumers, are also limited. Among them, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB, for BRL 2,799, the Galaxy A32 128 GB, for BRL 1,799, and the Galaxy S21 128 GB, for BRL 4,499.

In 2019, when Magalu developed this campaign for the first time, more than 30,000 devices from ten brands were sold in a week.

This year, with the resumption of physical stores, the company decided to repeat the promotion. Between last year and the beginning of 2022, several surveys revealed the behavior of Brazilians in relation to their smartphones.

A study by Opinion Box, a market research company, in partnership with the website Mobile Time, from July 2021, showed that consumers were, on average, for two years and three months without changing their cell phone in the face of the pandemic and its effects. .

For the company, the campaign can be an opportunity for this audience to finally acquire a new device.

