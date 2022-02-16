Man found dead in noble hotel in Minas Gerais – Gerais

The Military Police were called by the hotel management (photo: Galatas Golden Hotel/Disclosure) The Civil Police of Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba, investigates a mysterious death that occurred inside a hotel room. A 34-year-old man was found dead this Monday (2/14), two days after having had contact with someone at the hotel. The main suspicion of the authorities that the man, a resident of Arax, has suffered an overdose.

The four-star hotel is located on Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek, one of the main avenues in the city. According to the Military Police record, the hotel manager reported that the guest arrived on Thursday (2/10) and, on Saturday (2/12), paid his daily fees until yesterday. His departure was scheduled for noon, which did not happen.

After trying several phone calls with the room, the staff went there and knocked on the door several times, not being answered. Eventually, they accessed the premises and found the guest’s belongings strewn about, beyond the locked bathroom door. With the arrival of the military police, the bathroom was opened and the man was found lying on the floor with no vital signs.

In the bathroom sink was a tablet with the remains of a foot, possibly cocaine. The technical expertise of the Civil Police carried out the usual work and found no signs of violence. One of the suspicions that the man has suffered an overdose.

The hotel manager said that the last contact with the guest was on Saturday (12/2), and he has not been seen since. The suspicion that the death took place between Saturday night and the beginning of Sunday, due to the state of decomposition of the body.

Several belongings were collected, such as two cell phones, an Apple tablet, R$ 87 and 30 euros. The case is being investigated.