Man found dead in noble hotel in Patos de Minas

A 34-year-old man, from Araxá / MG, was found dead inside the bathroom of a hotel room, on AV. JK, in Patos de Minas. The Military Police were called by the manager who reported that the guest arrived on Thursday (10/02) and on Saturday (12) paid the daily rates until Monday. His departure was scheduled for noon, which did not happen.

After trying several phone calls with the room, the employees went there and knocked on the door several times, not being answered. Finally, they accessed the place and found the guest’s belongings scattered and the bathroom door locked. With the arrival of the military police, the bathroom was opened and the man was found lying on the floor without vital signs.

In the bathroom sink there was a tablet with traces of a powder, possibly cocaine. The technical expertise of the Civil Police proceeded with the usual work and found no signs of violence. One of the suspects is that the man suffered an overdose.

The hotel manager said that the last contact with the guest was on Saturday (12), and he was no longer seen. The suspicion is that death occurred between this interval, due to the state of decomposition of the body.

Several belongings were collected such as two cell phones, an Apple tablet, 87.00 reais and 30.00 euros. The case will be investigated.

Patos Notícias contacted the hotel. The attendant informed that the management was not and would only be available for clarification on Wednesday (16/02).