Man takes outside, throws drink at woman and finds out she’s a fighter

After taking one out, chainarong Mareejan, 35, threw a drink at an unknown woman he had met at a restaurant in the city of Bangkok, Thailand. But what he didn’t expect is that the victim was, in fact, a former professional muay thai wrestler.

Pareploy Saeaia, 25, started competing at age 13 and has 50 fights under his belt, with 40 of them winning. She retired last year and now works as a trainer for other women. While eating at a street restaurant, the girl was approached by Mareejan. Having his investigations rejected, he left the fighter’s table and returned with a glass of beer in his hand, tipping it over her, according to CCTV footage.

Even with the surprise attack, Saeaia did not hesitate to confront the man: “Fight me if you are that tough”, she challenged, according to the British tabloid Daily Mail.

Mareejan still tried to leave the place, walking calmly to his bike, but was followed by the fighter, who continued with the speech scolding his attitude and hitting him with typical muay thai kicks towards his legs and torso.

At one point, the woman’s friends decided to hold her, while the man left, still under protests from the victim.

With the leak of the footage of the scene, recorded in the early hours of February 6, both parties were fined by the police and the young man lost his job at a chain of five-star hotels, Swissotel, according to the Daily Mail.

Pareploy and Chainarong had to apologize to each other and pay 1,000 Thai baht to the authorities.

The man paid another 500 baht for spilling the beer on the woman and another 500 for “disorder”. The fighter paid another 500 baht for aggression and 500 also for the riot.

“I was angry because he attacked me by tipping his drink on my head. No one has the right to humiliate me, or anyone, like that. I was defending myself, but then I lost control of my emotions,” Pareploy said. Daily Mail.

“I think self-defense is important for women,” she added. “We women may not be physically stronger than men, but at least we have self-defense skills. When faced with these situations, it can help protect us, especially in encounters with criminals.”

Chainarong apologized for the incident. He stated that he “shouldn’t have done that to the girl”. “This caused the confrontation, so I’m sorry. I regret what happened,” he concluded.

Thai police declared that the case is now considered closed.