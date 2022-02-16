Maria’s aggression is a sign of Huck Syndrome





Maria do BBB22 Photo: Reproduction / Globo / BBB

Actress Maria was expelled from ‘BBB22’ this Tuesday, 15th, for assaulting Natália Deodato during the last Discordia Game, on Monday, 14th. The participant’s aggressive behavior, however, is not a recent issue.

In a dynamic last week, Maria exerted strength by “sticking” a card to Arthur Aguiar’s forehead. In addition to the episodes, the actress confessed to being prone to anger in conversation during the night.

For psychologist Alexander Bez, a specialist in relationships at the University of Miami, it is impossible to nail anything without a medical follow-up, however, postures like that of Maria are a common sign in people diagnosed with huck syndrome. The hero’s name is actually a popular way of referring to the hero. Intermittent Explosive Disorder (TEI).

The condition is characterized by the loss of aggressive impulse control.

What are the symptoms?

Not accepting any kind of negative answer or that situations turn out different than expected can mean that something is not right. Also realizing that a slight spark is enough for the person to reveal that they are changing their behavior immediately can be one of the symptoms.

How is it diagnosed?

Aggression is a personality trait. However, when it is associated with components of anger, possession and jealousy, it becomes an “uncontrollable psychological atomic bomb”. Generally speaking, ‘Hulk Syndrome’ can be mild, moderate or severe and can be related to any sphere of life.

Is there treatment or cure?

Aggression is part of the psychiatric and psychological sphere of the person, compromising the entire emotional and sentimental side. Thus, the treatment is given by the association of medication with anxiolytics and antidepressants, in addition to psychological relaxation therapies and psychotherapy with psychiatrists and psychologists.

Reflect on Huck’s syndrome and the Maria case, of course, taking into account the atypical situation in which the artist was placed.

The attitudes of Maria at the ‘BBB22‘ can, yes, be from a person with Intermittent Explosive Disorder, but to be considered TEI it is necessary that these actions happen with a great frequency, for at least 6 months, between two or three times a week. Otherwise, it may just be an isolated, intentional, personal action. to claim that Maria has this disorder, we would need to assess her behaviors before entering the realitybut the images show that she has clues.

Is there any guidance for dealing with this illness?

despite the Hulk being a character and in fiction everything can be overcome, in real life it is necessary to perceive in yourself a frequent lack of aggressiveness to seek help. Treatment is specifically done through the control of aggressive impulses. Trying to calm the person with this disorder can be a tip, but it is not a guarantee that it will work, because aggression is a response that comes from the person’s personality, not being idealized or thought about.