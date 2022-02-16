Mayor vetoes distribution of medicines by SUS to patients with private prescriptions in Brusque

Mayor Ari Vequi vetoed the bill passed at the end of last year that aims to supply medicines through the SUS to all patients with private prescriptions or health plans.

Currently, Law 4,320 is in force in Brusque, which was approved by the Chamber in 2020, and which provides for the supply of medicines by the SUS to the elderly who present private or health insurance prescriptions.

The idea of ​​the project of councilor André Batisti (PL) was to expand the distribution of medicines provided for in the Municipal List of Essential Medicines (Remune) for all people, even if not served by the SUS.

In the message sent to councilors, Mayor Ari Vequi lists the reasons that led him to veto the project.

According to the mayor, the project modifies the logical structure of the municipal SUS and the application of current health programs.

“There is no doubt that the approval of this legislative project will create a new structure for the Health Department, as it will affect public policies in progress and will tend to reorganize current and future care and treatments”, he says.

Also according to the mayor, the proposal invaded the sphere of administrative management, whose management is the responsibility of the Executive branch, and involves planning, directing, organizing and executing government acts.

“Obviously, the Executive power would be responsible for all the structuring, implementation and execution of the program, evidencing the unconstitutionality of the proposition”.

The mayor also highlights that the project, although ordering the creation of a new public policy on pharmaceutical assistance, does not say what budgetary resources are necessary for the implementation of the program.

Affront to the SUS system

The mayor’s justification also highlights that the right to pharmaceutical care takes place within the logic of the unified health system, based on its organization, specifically through monitoring and consultation with a medical professional from SUS.

“The issue, therefore, is not just being in possession of a document signed by a doctor from the public network. The real issue behind the legal obligation is the effective integration of the patient into the logic, organization and treatment in the public health system”.