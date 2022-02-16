Mbappé ‘saves’ Messi and punishes Real Madrid in Paris – 15/02/2022

Of the Paris Saint-Germain dream trio, only one is claiming the nickname of world star in the 21/22 season: it is Mbappé. And today he showed once again why Real Madrid want to pay what they have and what they don’t have to sign him in the next window of the Mercado da Bola.

In the 49th minute of the second half, Mbappé scored a great goal to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the European Champions League. He “saved” Messi, who had missed a penalty in the final stage, saved by Courtois.

The away goal is no longer valid in UEFA competitions, so for Real any simple victory in the return leg, in March, will be enough to send the duel into extra time. Paris will play for a draw to advance.

Paris had a great match against Real Madrid this Tuesday. He completely dominated the game, had 57% possession of the ball and finished 21 times (against 3 for Real). Benzema and Vinícius Jr’s team did not kick a single ball into the goal. Had there been a cone in place of Donnarumma, the final score would have been the same.

It becomes increasingly clear that the team plays more compactly when only two of the three superstars are on the field. Neymar, returning from injury, entered the middle of the second half and participated well in the match – he gave the pass that led to the goal. The Brazilian lacked rhythm, obviously. Mbappé played a lot during the entire match and was crowned with the goal. He who had taken the penalty missed by Messi.

The Argentinian continues in that mood of walking on the field and waiting for one or another move to accelerate and resolve, as he did at Barcelona. Time passes for geniuses too.

About Real Madrid, there is not much to say. Florentino Pérez must be more worried about the contract he will offer Mbappé than about the return match. Casemiro and Mendy, two crucial players, are suspended from the Bernabéu match. Ancelotti will have to work hard for the history of this tie to end with a victory for his team.

In Paris, Real played “à la Palmeiras” in the World Cup final. Even worse. He wanted to leave with the 0 to 0 and took the just punishment in the end.