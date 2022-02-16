McDonald’s (MCDC34) is no longer the second largest franchise chain in the country; Brazilian company surpasses – Money Times

McDonald's Reuters
McDonald’s reported 2585 units and trailed Cacau Show, which grew 19% last year. (Image: Reuters/Jason Lee/File Photo)

THE McDonalds (MCDC34) is no longer the second largest franchise chain in number of units in Brazil, reveals the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF).

The fast-food chain reported 2585 units and was behind Cocoa Show, which grew 19% last year with a total of 2827 units.

The champion is still O Boticário with 3652 units. Overall, Brazil has 170,900 franchise units open.

In 2021, Brazil registered the number of 2,882 franchise chains, a growth of 8% compared to 2020.

According to the president of ABF, André Friedheim, “it is possible to observe new companies that entered the sector, others that adopted new sales channels and business expansion, and franchising was the chosen strategy, which reflected in this increase in the number of brands” .

The sector earned BRL 185 billion, a growth of 10.7% compared to 2020.

According to the association, the improvement took place amid the lifting of restrictive social distancing measures. In addition to the gradual resumption of consumer habits.

See the largest franchise networks in the country:

PositionCompanyUnits
1stThe boticario3652
2ndCocoa Show2827
3rdMcDonalds2585
4thGazin Semijoias2083
5thorthobom2078
6thPit Stop Skol1880
7thMetro1862
8thAM/PM1841
9thInsurance-Bolsa de Seguros1682
10thlubrax1668

