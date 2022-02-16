Meet striker Diego Rossi, likely Flamengo reinforcement

Flamengo has advanced talks to sign Diego Rossian unpopular name for most Brazilian fans, as the striker did well, but played little with the Peñarol shirt, which revealed him, and did not engage in European football, where he is at Fenerbahçe, on loan, this season.

Not a Cariocão-2022 subscriber yet? Go to www.cariocaoplay.com.br, fill out the registration form and get 5% off with the special LANCE! coupon: GE-JK-FF-ZSW

At the age of 23, Rossi has played 26 games (16 as a starter), two goals and five assists for the Turkish club, which is on loan until the middle of this year. There, he lives a long time in the net, by the way: he hasn’t scored since October 17, 2021-in defeat against Trabzonspor, for the Turkish League. He hasn’t scored in 18 matches (between Nacional and Europa League).

> GALLERY: Site shows the clubs with the most supporters in Brazil; see the ranking

Diego Rossi in action for Fenerbahce (Photo: Personal Archive)

He can act as a left winger, a back striker (behind the centre-forward) and a right winger. He is right-handed, 5’7″ tall, is known for his skill, has significant speed and physical strength despite his short stature. At the beginning of his career, he was notable for his eye for goals and good ability in heads-up play, especially when he cuts plays from left to right.

For Peñarol, he played 51 matches, scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists. His rise was precocious, so much so that at the age of 17 he emerged as a gem in Uruguayan football, being national champion for his club and for the national team, in the South American Under-20. Local gem, it didn’t go to Europe first. Los Angeles FC took the lead and signed him for around €2.5 million in 2018.

Rossi with the Los Angeles FC shirt (Photo: Disclosure)

TALK ABOUT THOSE WHO KNOW YOU CLOSELY

THE THROW! talked to Jorge Nirenberg, Peñarol’s football director, who was able to see Diego Rossi’s growth up close. The manager spoke of the forward’s skills and bet on the quick adaptation to Fla:

– I can say that he is very skilled with the ball at his feet, he knows what he is doing and he is always very positioned inside the box. In addition, he is one of the historic scorers of the base of Peñarol – he said, amending:

– Flamengo has very good, capable players, but I think Diego Rossi can adapt perfectly and give good results quickly.

Rossi’s brilliance at Peñarol continued in Major League Soccer (MLS). Over four seasons, he played 121 games, scored 59 goals and provided 22 assists for the Los Angeles franchise. The player’s contract in the United States expires at the end of 2022.

> Fla plays today! See the Cariocão table

Due to Rossi’s recent characteristics and positions, one can imagine that the athlete will compete for a spot in the role of Arrascaeta, where Vitinho also usually works. But only Paulo Sousa, who nominated him, actually knows the plans for the Uruguayan, valued at 14 million euros by the specialized website “Transfermarkt” and looking to recover from his days as a protagonist.