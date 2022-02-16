Meet the 3D avatars of Facebook, Instagram and Messenger

Since Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced that the former Facebook company would be starting the “metaverse”, a lot has changed on the platform. In this case, the company is investing in tools that enable a deep virtual environment. For this, on January 31st, the models of 3D avatars that will compose the functions of the social networks Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. Therefore, the avatar will be a representation of each person’s face within the Meta world.

Inclusion in 3D avatars

One of the goals of the metaverse is that within the platform there is as much representation as the real world. Therefore, the company invested so that the 3D avatars released contain various skin tones and ethnic models. In addition, the platform also made it possible to use accessories that could represent people with disabilities.

For example, it is possible to customize the 3D avatar in order to add a wheelchair or hearing implants as an accessory. Thus, all people will be able to produce their own representations within the Meta world. Avatars can also be used by sending messages, where they will work in a similar way to emojis.

investment in popularity

Meta has been working to make avatars and the metaverse itself very popular among users. For this, the company used a very efficient support in the United States, which is the possibility of dressing avatars in NFL uniforms, the official American football league.

Thus, the rumor is born that when the avatars arrive in Brazil they may, who knows, wear the shirts of our teams like Palmeiras and Flamengo. However, for now, these avatars are only available for North American countries. But Meta has already warned that it has been preparing to take the news to the rest of the world, including Latin America.

In the meantime, you can already think about how you would dress and characterize your avatar. And also take the opportunity to share this article with friends and family who can’t wait to use 3D avatars!