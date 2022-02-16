Mercadão de SP bans three boxes after complaints

Three fruit stalls at the São Paulo Municipal Market, Mercadão, were closed on Tuesday afternoon (15) after consumers denounced that they had fallen into a scam carried out by sellers, who overpriced the products and coerced customers to pay abusive amounts, the so-called “fruit scam”.

The ban was announced by the administration of Mercadão. According to the concessionaire, the boxes will be closed until they demonstrate that they have corrected the reported problems. The opening can only be carried out after analysis.

How does the scam work?

Consumers claim on a social network that vendors were charging R$100 to R$1,200 in fruit trays.

In one case, a person says that a merchant offered a “Japanese fruit”, a combination of orange, tangerine and Sicilian lemon. She says that she tasted the flavor and asked the seller to pack three fruits on a tray, which cost R$ 350. Despite her reluctance, she paid the amount and later noticed that she had bought three regular oranges. “I felt doubly dumb,” she said.

Print of a ‘fruit blow’ victim’s comment in the Mercadão de São Paulo Image: Playback/Instagram

How is the approach

According to reports, employees approach visitors at the entrance to the Mercadão and offer free fruit for them to try. Meanwhile, they set up trays with the products for sale. The quantity, however, does not match the order.

Users who refuse to buy say they are pressured or insulted by sellers. The behavior is also repeated with those who do not accept the free tasting.

A customer claims to have spent R$1,000 at the place. “They [os vendedores] handle from start to finish”, he declares.

Publications on social networks show that the practice is common in Mercadão. A tour guide commented that foreigners were also victims at the establishment.

In a note to UOL sent over the weekend, the Mercado SP dealership informed that it was taking action in relation to the complaints. The concessionaire made available the email [email protected] to investigate possible abuses.

* With information from the report by Henrique Santiago, from UOL, in São Paulo