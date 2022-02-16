Migration of Oi Móvel customers will be smooth, says Rodrigo Abreu

THE TELETIME Live this week talked with the CEO of Oi, Rodrigo Abreu. In the conversation with the journalist and editor of TELETIMESamuel Possebon, Abreu details the final steps towards the conclusion of the judicial reorganization process and the creation of the New Hi, focused on service delivery. The executive also commented on how the process of transition of Oi Móvel customers to Claro, TIM and Vivo and told how Oi intends to position itself as a provider of broadband services, corporate services, in addition to offering value-added services (VAS).

“We make it clear that at this moment nothing changes for customers“, says Abreu about the migration of customers from Oi Móvel to Claro, TIM and Vivo. “We will also inform about the formal change of responsibility. But for now, there is no change for consumers. This is because the change is now corporate. The change to the other operators will be gradual and we will also carry out an operation of the transition process. That is, we will continue to operate the service throughout the migration process. No one is left unattended”, informed the CEO of Oi.

For Rodrigo Abreu, the broadband market still has a lot to grow, and the company projects the possibility of reaching at least 8 million customers. He sees no risk of competitive difficulties for not having mobile services, and predicts that this is no longer a decisive factor in the choice of customers, who are now more concerned with value-added services, including content. Abreu also points out in the interview the possibility of growing the company through the acquisition of other operators, within the consolidation process that should characterize the broadband market in the coming months.

But Oi will still have a concern, in relation to its legacy as a concessionaire. Abreu recalls that in the last five years the company’s revenues from traditional fixed services fell from R$ 10 billion to around R$ 3 billion, which shows the unfeasibility of the fixed telephony service. “The new Oi was born with a restructuring, focused 100% on customer service, who have to manage their STFC concession, but who see in their future the path to fiber and all the services that come linked to it”, he said. Rodrigo Abreu in the interview. “We are still betting on the migration to the authorization model”, he says, emphasizing that the conditions for this migration cannot represent the continuity of a situation of unfeasibility.

Abreu also comments on the relationship between the new Oi and V.tal, the neutral network infrastructure company whose control was sold to funds managed by Banco BTG Pactual. He points out that the success of V.tal is essential for the success of Oi’s recovery plan, and says he believes that the market will undergo a significant change in the scenario of neutral networks.

