Minister of the TCU says that Eletrobras should be privatized for R$ 130 billion, or double what the government says – 02/15/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The Minister of the Audit Court of the Union Viltal do Rêgo presented a report this Tuesday (15) to the court stating that the definition of the price of the hydroelectric plants that will be granted in the privatization of Eletrobras had a series of flaws and that resulted in a billionaire undervaluation of the company .

According to the calculations presented by him, the assets, valued at R$ 67 billion, are actually worth at least R$ 130.4 billion.

The analysis was carried out by the secretariat of the agency that studies the area of ​​electrical infrastructure in the country.

Privatization entered the TCU agenda in December, but Vital do Rêgo asked for a closer look at the matter. And, in this Tuesday’s session (15), which takes up the subject, he presented a dissenting vote of the theses defended by the government. He even criticizes the very possibility of transferring control of the company to the private sector — which, he says, “no country” with electrical production from hydraulic energy has done so far.

The federal government mobilized several ministers, such as Paulo Guedes (Economy), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), to appeal to TCU members for privatization. And he believes he has votes to approve the model he presented to the agency.

In his vote, Vital do Rêgo points out methodological errors in the calculation of the grant and suggests that the account be redone.

According to him, the failure is related to the lack of pricing for the future value of hydroelectric power, which can generate a loss of billions in revenue.

The hydrological risk was also not considered, for example, which would also represent billionaire additions in the calculation.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), which is conducting the privatization, has already claimed that there is no power market and that it would be impossible to determine a value for this asset.

Vital do Rêgo also made several considerations in his vote on the privatization of Eletrobras.

According to him, “no country whose electricity matrix has hydroelectricity as a significant part [caso do Brasil] privatized its electricity sector. United States, China, Canada, Sweden, Norway, India, Russia. None of them”.

In the report, the minister goes on to say that Eletrobras’ 22 hydroelectric plants, which hold 50% of Brazil’s reservoirs, are already “completely amortized and depreciated”.

“In theory, from then on, the entire population would enjoy all this investment already made and paid off”, he continues. “The other variables being kept constant, this could mean cheaper energy bills at the consumer’s home. However, with the privatization underway, the use of these investments already amortized will be transferred to the private sector, without any guarantee of reasonable tariffs”, he also states. .

“In other words, society paid for the construction and installation costs of these HPPs, but, after they are ready and paid for, it will not be able to use them directly. next 30 years”, follows Vital do Rêgo in his vote.

He still questions: “Making a simple analogy, it is as if a person spent years on end paying the installments on his house, and in the end, after being fully paid off, he had to give up his property and could no longer enjoy it. this person to pay for your house again?”

Vital do Rêgo states that it is necessary “to shed light on this issue, which I consider to be another important point that leads me to disapprove of privatization along the lines submitted to the TCU, as notably contrary to the public interest, in order to make it evident to the whole of society, including to laymen on such a complex subject, what exactly this represents”.

“All these issues addressed, together with the proven technical flaws verified in the studies submitted to the TCU, lead to the conclusion that there is a clear haste in the negotiations to carry out the privatization of Eletrobras, which is not consistent with its magnitude, its importance and its ramifications.

I reinforce that we are not arguing here that the decision to privatize Eletrobras be revoked. What is required is that the process be supported by consistent parameters that guarantee the health of the chosen model, and, above all, ensure the interest of the holder of the public property to be privatized – Brazilian society.

We know that Brazilians today suffer from the consequences of having to pay for the second most expensive energy tariff on the planet, according to data from the international agency concerned with the subject. Carrying out the privatization of Eletrobras in the format riddled with technical failures demonstrated here in detail will mean great possibilities for us to occupy the first position in this disastrous ranking”, he concludes.