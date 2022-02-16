Minister publishes fake magazine cover and attributes to Bolsonaro the departure of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine | Politics

The fake cover even includes phrases to attribute to Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine.

“Bolsonaro, the man who could define the future of the planet”, says one of these phrases on the fake cover, written in Portuguese.

Below, it is written: “With a trip to Russia scheduled, Brazil plays a key role in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine”.

1 de 2 Ministro do Turismo, Gilson Machado, postou uma montagem com uma capa falsa da revista ‘Time’, atribuindo a Bolsonaro um papel decisivo na crise da Rússia com a Ucrânia — Foto: Reprodução/Twitter Ministro do Turismo, Gilson Machado, postou uma montagem com uma capa falsa da revista ‘Time’, atribuindo a Bolsonaro um papel decisivo na crise da Rússia com a Ucrânia — Foto: Reprodução/Twitter

wanted by g1“Time” responded: “We can confirm that this is a fake Time cover’

In the “Time” cover file, the image shared by the minister never existed. The cover of the latest issue of the magazine, dated this Monday (14), is about the Covid pandemic (below).

2 of 2 Cover of ‘Time’ magazine on February 14, according to the publication’s website — Photo: Reproduction Cover of ‘Time’ magazine on February 14, according to the publication’s website — Photo: Reproduction

Bolsonaro landed on Tuesday morning (Brasilia time) in Moscow. He has a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The Brazilian government itself has said several times in recent days that the subject of the trip is not the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The government informed that the subject of the trip is trade relations between Brazil and Russia.

Russia is at the center of the biggest international diplomatic crisis of the moment. In recent weeks, Putin has ordered the deployment of more than 100,000 troops in border regions with Ukraine. The move is seen by the United States and its Western allies as a possible preparation to invade Ukrainian territory.

On Tuesday, some troops began to be withdrawn back to their bases, according to the Kremlin, which was seen as a possible indication that there will be no invasion.

Putin said Russia does not want a war in Europe. In a press conference, he said that Moscow withdraws part of its troops to allow more discussions with the countries of the West.

Specialists in international relations consulted by the g1 classified Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia at this time as “inopportune”, as it may alienate Brazil with historic and powerful allies such as the United States and the European Union. The trip was already scheduled before the Ukraine border crisis.

Machado was not the only Bolsonaro ally to publicize false montages about Bolsonaro’s alleged role in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Former Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, investigated in connection with an illegal timber export scheme, posted the same fake cover posted by Machado on his Twitter account. And he even wrote: “Congratulations, president!”

The former minister added: “Biden and the western world thanking Bolsonaro for convincing Putin to back out of the invasion, talkey ?!?”, in reference to the expression often used by the president.

Bolsonaristas have already spread on the internet, at different times, other fake montages involving North American magazines and newspapers.

In December 2018, an image circulated saying that the cover of Time pointed to Bolsonaro as the personality of the year. The Fact or Fake denied it.

In May 2021, fake montages said that the newspaper “The New York Times” praised pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations on Labor Day that year. The false message sought to give a greater dimension to the protests in favor of the president.