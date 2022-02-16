Mistakes when declaring investments in Income Tax

The Income Tax declaration is a much sought after subject at the beginning of each year. In short, it is very important to perform the accountability with the lion, and preferably, in advance. So, if you have any doubts, you can solve them without having to run out of time. So, to help you not make mistakes, check out below the main mistakes that people make when declaring investments in the Income Tax.

The main mistakes when declaring investments

Wrong numbers when filling

When it comes to taxable income, filling in the wrong numbers on the income tax return can give you a lot of headache. One less zero or one more can be enough for a person to go to fine mesh. Therefore, always review the value before submitting the declaration.

Not reporting stock earnings in the annual statement

Whoever earns profits from stocks during the year must calculate the tax due, as well as pay it to the IRS via Darf. In addition to making the monthly tax payment, it is necessary to inform the earnings on the annual income tax return. In fact, the rule applies to those who would be exempt from declaring the IR based on annual income, but had gained through the sale or disposal of a variable income investment (shares, ETF, FII shares, BDR etc). Profits from sales of shares of up to BRL 20,000 in a single month are exempt from income tax for individuals. Above this amount, it is necessary to pay 15% on the winnings.

Not declaring the acquisition cost of the share

When purchasing a share, it is necessary to inform the cost of purchasing the asset, not how much it was worth on the last day of the year. This needs to be done in the “Status on 12/31/2021″ field.

Not declaring exempt investments

In short, all your investments must be declared in the Income Tax, even if they are tax-exempt. Even without having to pay tax on some investments, it is mandatory to inform them in the declaration.

This is important because the Federal Revenue crosses the data declared by investors with the reports sent by banks and brokers. Fixed income investments exempt from Income Tax are:

Mortgage Letters of Credit (LCI);

Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCA);

Certificate of Real Estate Receivables (CRI);

Agribusiness Receivables Certificate (CRA);

Incentivized debentures;

Savings;

Dividends.

Do not declare international investments

Those who reside in Brazil but have investments abroad must declare these assets in the Income Tax. The recommendation is that applications abroad are declared in the “Assets and Rights” form in detail.

In addition, people who have assets and rights with a value equal to or greater than US$ 1 million, must also make the Declaration of Brazilian Capitals Abroad (CBE) to the Central Bank.

