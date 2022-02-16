Monteiro scores big comeback and challenges Berrettini

Monteiro get his second chance to beat a top 10 and reach the quarterfinals at the Rio Open Photo: Fotojump

Rio de Janeiro – RJ) – After a timid start and with many unforced errors, left-footed Ceará Thiago Monteiro found great solutions to finally defeat young Argentinian Sebastian Baez for the first time in three matches. Supported by the crowd, he turned with the score of 1/6, 6/4 and 6/4.

With that, Monteiro not only defends the points from the last edition of the Rio Open, but also guarantees the long-awaited duel against the top 1, Italian Matteo Berrettini, current number 6 in the ranking, owner of five ATPs and finalist in Wimbledon last year. The game is scheduled for the Thursday night round.

It was precisely on clay at the Jockey Club, in 2016, when he ranked only 338th in the world, that Monteiro beat his only top 10 opponent to date, Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, then ninth. In the following edition, he reached the quarterfinals, until now his biggest result in the ATP 500 carioca.

The 45 points added this week serve as a relief for the dangerous loss of 90 points he will suffer on Monday’s list, when he will fall from last year’s 45 and another 45 for the 2021 Australian Open. 106th rank. If you surprise Berrettini, there’s a chance of getting back into the top 100.

insecure start

The first hard-fought game, which culminated in the Brazilian’s first break in service, seemed to do a lot of harm to Monteiro. He still had an immediate opportunity to react, but Baez served hard. Without confidence and very stuck in the back of the court, the Cearense faced the rallies but almost always took the worst. It was to score his first game to decrease the 4/1, but again the serve did not do damage in the face of the night slowness and the score ended up too elastic.

Monteiro however knew how to find alternatives and played a completely different second set. He cut more mistakes, used cross slices and tried to call Baez forward, situations that clearly bothered the Argentine, although he was still very happy in the parallels. The Brazilian got an important break early, in the third game, and continued to threaten the opponent’s serve, with new chances of breaking in the fifth and seventh games. Baez fought a lot, but Monteiro was very firm in the submission.

Exciting third set

Intense and solid, Monteiro opened the decisive series already with a break, while he saw the Argentine much more rushed. He needed to avoid a break-point to confirm the advantage and faced another demanding service game to go 3/1.

But nothing would be that easy. Monteiro lost some of his accuracy in the longer exchanges and the serve didn’t work at the right time, which cost Baez the draw and turn to 4/3. The game became even more tense, with both players risking great decisive balls.

Finally, the Argentinian made risky decisions, got unlucky with a long backhand ball that came out very narrowly and then lost the serve. Monteiro did not hesitate and scored the 60th victory in first-level tournaments in his career.