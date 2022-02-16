Moro lies and draws conclusions, says PF in a note against the ex-judge’s statement

The Federal Police released, this Tuesday (15), a note rebutting statements by former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro. The now presidential candidate said, in a press conference, that there are currently no people arrested for large-scale corruption schemes in Brazil. The PF accused Moro of lying, making inferences and deliberately confusing the functions of the corporation.

“I live when he says that ‘today there is no one in Brazil being investigated and arrested for great corruption’. The Federal Police made more than a thousand arrests, just for corruption crimes, in the last three years”, says the text. The PF note also mentions 1,728 operations against this type of crime in this period, noting that, in 2020, 654 actions against corruption were launched, the highest rate in the last four years according to the corporation.





The former minister also criticized the removal of superintendents who, in the former judge’s assessment, were removed from their duties for “doing their job”. The PF called Moro’s statement an “inference”.

“The ex-minister does not point out which fact or crime he is aware of and which the PF would be failing to investigate. Nor which police investigation in progress has been the target of political or administration interference”, punctuates the text.

The PF still takes advantage of the criticism that Moro received while serving as a judge to say that “the role of the corporation is not to produce shows”. “Moro does not know the Federal Police and denied knowing it when he had the chance. As Minister of Justice, he did not participate in the main debates that involved matters of interest to the PF and its servants.”

The corporation ends the text evaluating itself as one of the most respected and reliable Brazilian institutions, which “stays firm in the fight against organized crime, corruption and should not be used as a springboard for electoral projects”.