Municipal Market of SP bans three stalls after complaints about ‘fruit coup’ | São Paulo

The concessionaire responsible for the administration of the Municipal Market of São Paulo informed this Tuesday (15) that it had banned three fruit sales boxes after complaints received by the Mercadão Customer Service (SAC) and by Procon-SP on account of the so-called “fruit coup”.

Ten shopkeepers had already been warned and fined for the practice on Saturday (12).

The boxes were covered by a tarp with a warning: “Forbidden due to non-compliance with the internal regime of the current legislation”.

According to the concessionaire, the stores are closed until they demonstrate that the reported problems have been corrected. Afterwards, it is analyzed whether the pending issues have really been resolved and, if applicable, reopening is allowed.

THE g1 was at the site on Monday (14), visited four tents and, in all of them, the team was constrained to buy fruit at prices far above average. In total, almost R$100 was spent for a single unit of custard apple, five strawberries and 18 dates.

One of the strategies most used and witnessed by the report was to try to convince consumers to take trays of fruit for the price of the gram of each product, which according to them is cheaper than the kilo (see more below).

As soon as you enter the Mercadão, salespeople start approaching, insisting that the customer taste various fruits. Meanwhile, they tell stories about the origin of the products and never quote prices.

In all the stalls they use the same argument and say that, as it is “the first purchase of the day, the customer receives promotions”.

In one of the stalls, a vendor informed the g1 that the kilo of custard apple, also known as pinecone, would cost R$ 69.90, however, if it were taken in grams, the value would be cheaper. According to Companhia de Entrepostos e Armazéns Gerais de São Paulo (Ceagesp), the average wholesale price per kilo of custard apple is R$8.

The seller argued that, taking two squash fruit, the customer would not have 1 kg of the fruit, since on average, each one weighed 300 grams.

Municipal Market of SP fines 10 shopkeepers after complaints of ‘fruit scam’

At the time of weighing and calculating the payment, the first value presented was R$ 80 for two custard apples. With the refusal, the seller insisted on wrapping two units and said he would make the “special” value of R$ 60 for both. Despite the insistence, the report took only one, which went for R$ 40.

“Look, the two would give this value [R$ 80], but I can make a special price, R$ 60 for you. Are you going to pay R$40 for one? Take both for R$60, you have money, yes,” said the seller.

In another newsstand, the seller informed that he had a promotion in which 100 grams of any fruit would cost R$ 12.

“IT’S [sic] R$ 12 each 100 grams, you can mix the fruits you liked the most. Take just a little bit of the fruits you liked the most to taste. The mix is ​​R$12, cheap,” she said.

The report asked them to put 200 grams of strawberries and dates and, after that, the tray was sent to the back of the tent, where payment would be made.

At the time of payment, the cashier does not knew how to explain with which kilo reference he would calculate the value, since there were two different fruits in the weighing. Just added the amount of R$ 129.90 in the cashier as a reference and tried to charge at first R$ 80 for 5 strawberries and 10 units of dates.

The report talked about the reported promotion of R$ 12 per 100 grams, but at the time of weighing the 200 grams became 400 grams. After much insistence, the seller offered the tray for a “special” price of R$40.

According to Ceagesp, the average kilo of strawberry is R$ 8.03 in São Paulo and for the date is R$ 30.52.

Offer a product for an amount and charge more than double at the time of payment;

Present the value per gram instead of talking per kilo to try to confuse the consumer;

Placing more products than requested by the customer on the trays to increase the weight and increase the value of the purchase.

The prices of each tent also do not follow a pattern. In a third, a salesman tried to assemble another strawberry tray with dates, the g1 refused a few times, yet he insisted on making one with only dates. The tray with 8 units went for R$ 13.

THE g1 also approached a tourist who was walking through Mercadão, and she said that she spent R$80 on a tray with four fruits. “From what we understand here, this is the price on the tray, it doesn’t come out less than that.”

The parking employee also commented on the prices and said that at Mercadão, the tradition is that a single fruit costs R$50.

“Whoever comes here needs to have money, they have to come to spend it. But I would never leave the house to spend on fruit, it doesn’t work.”

Also according to reports from local consumers, in addition to the abusive prices, sellers also usually put sugar in the fruit at the time of being tasted. The report was unable to verify that the knives the vendors used to cut the fruit had sugar, but all the fruit tasted was extremely sweet.

THE g1 was there for about 2 hours and visited four stalls, with purchases in three of them. A custard apple, 5 strawberries and 18 dates went for R$93, after much “crying”.

Procon-SP reported that it is monitoring the coup.

“This is a misleading and abusive offer, the way it is done and, if there are offenses to the consumer, it can even be a crime”, said the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

“The coup is being monitored by Procon. If any of the victims complain on the Procon-SP website, we will fine the establishment,” he added.

On Instagram, the coup_do_mercadao_sp profile receives reports from consumers who suffered the blow at Mercadão. The account already has more than 11 thousand followers and hundreds of reports between posts and comments.

In one of them, a consumer reported that the police were called after a fight in which a family refused to pay R$370 for a tray of fruit.

“We are from Paraná, on a visit to São Paulo we went to Mercadão. They offered us several fruits for tasting, according to them, exotic. While we were tasting, they prepared a tray with all the fruits, we refused to pay. They called us slackers , and my cousin ended up punching a salesman. They argued to the police that we had eaten everything and refused to take the tray”, informed a consumer.

Another person stated that he paid R$200 for a tray of oranges because one of the vendors had a knife in his hand, and she felt threatened.

According to the concessionaire Mercado SP SPE SA, the fines applied to shopkeepers range from 10% to 100% of the lease value of the shopkeeper’s box. If there is a second fine, the contract with the shopkeeper will be terminated, and the concessionaire will file an eviction action.

Mercadão is one of the main tourist destinations in the city of SP.

“The Concessionaire holds routine meetings with those responsible for the fruit stands, advising and warning about good practices to be observed by everyone, as well as warning of the consequences of non-compliance with the Internal Regulations, the Contract signed and the legislation in force”, the company said in a note.

“It is very important that the company is informed of possible abuses so that the necessary measures can be taken. For that, contact us by e-mail: [email protected]”, informed the concessionaire.

The Mercadão de São Paulo, in the city center, is one of the main tourist attractions in the capital, famous for its bologna sandwich and codfish cake.

