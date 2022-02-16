‘My baby died after swallowing a drum set’

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on ‘My baby died after swallowing a drum set’ 1 Views

  • Mary McCool
  • BBC News Scotland

A white baby with blue eyes sitting in a car seat

Credit, Personal archive

photo caption,

Hugh McMahon’s Parents Say He Died After Swallowing a Drum

The family of baby Hugh McMahon, 1 year and 5 months old, say he died after swallowing a watch battery used in a children’s toy.

His father, also named Hugh McMahon, told the BBC what it was like the last time he put his son to bed. It was Christmas Eve and Hugh had arrived at his home in Motherwell, Scotland, with last-minute gifts.

He went upstairs, gently placed his son in his crib and bid him good night. Hugh then joined his partner Christine McDonald and their three other children to wrap gifts and drink hot chocolate.

Hours later, the couple found their youngest son lying on his back, staring at the ceiling, with a strange noise coming from his chest.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Young man sets classmate on fire inside a school in Betim – Gerais

Case occurred at a municipal school in Betim, in Grande BH (photo: Internet reproduction/Google Street …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved