“My mind has changed”: Corinthians president reveals surprise when talking to foreign coaches | Corinthians

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves revealed that he was surprised to talk to foreign coaches and pointed to the Brazilian market as “a little backward”.

In an interview with SporTV’s “Grande Círculo”, which airs at 9:30 pm this Saturday, Duilio explained why he became interested in professionals from other countries.

– In the last two, three years, we have been following up. Flamengo, with Jesus, Abel, a few others, like Sampaoli, who played for Atlético-MG and Santos. So I started to delve deeper into that. Study a little more, research, talk to coaches. Not now, at this moment, for some time now, in this last year – said the president of Timão, who added:

– The foreign coaches that I talked to in the last one, exchanging general ideas about football, surprised me a lot. I was not an adept, a supporter, an enthusiast with a foreign coach. My head really changed.

In search of a replacement for Sylvinho, fired almost two weeks ago, Corinthians has been talking to Portuguese coaches, such as Jorge Jesus and Vitor Pereira.

For Duilio, at the moment, the foreign market has better options than the national one:

“I think we’re a little out of date, really. Of course, we cannot generalize in any way. It has great professionals, scholars. Barbieri doing a great job at Bragantino, he’s a guy I think is an excellent coach. Sylvinho himself, who is no longer with us, but is also a guy who has been preparing for a long time, with new concepts, new ways of playing. We cannot say that there are many studying and preparing. From what I’ve seen in recent years at Corinthians, I think we can have coaches with new concepts, better concepts than I’ve seen. Not to speak ill of an entire class, there are better presidents out there, better journalists out there. You have to have the humility to recognize it – he opined.

Also in “Grande Círculo”, Duilio justified the dismissal of Sylvinho and said that the coach ended up being “cancelled” by the fans.