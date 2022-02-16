Neon is the newest Brazilian unicorn after raising BRL 1.6 billion

Neon became the newest unicorn in the financial market after capturing BRL 1.6 billionwhich is equivalent to $300 million in its Series D round.

The event was hosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), a global financial products company. According to the institution that bought 21.7% of fintech, the amount will be applied to marketing, technology and services.

For those who don’t know, a fintech unicorn is a company that exceeds the value of R$ 1 billion even before being present on the stock exchange.

In a press release, the founder of the digital bank, Pedro Conrade, said that Neon is increasingly “solid” and that the fintech objective of “improving the finances of Brazilian workers” remains a priority.

In addition, Conrade acknowledged that BBVA’s support and global knowledge has helped fintech make “even greater advances”.

Therefore, Neon will join the list of Brazilian unicorns, which currently has institutions such as Nubank, 99, Creditas, C6 Bank, Quinto Andar and PagSeguro.

Neon’s trajectory in recent years

Created in 2016, Neon is a Brazilian fintech that offers various financial products and services by application.

Neon was the first digital bank in Latin America to make transfers through Siri. In addition, it was also the first institution to develop an identification program through selfies to validate purchases on the web.

The company has already reached the mark of BRL 3.7 billion if we add up all its investments since 2018. The first major contribution was in May 2018, when it received BRL 72 million together with Monashees, Quona Capital, Propel Venture Partners and Flourish Ventures in series A. Subsequently, in 2019, in a series B round led by Banco Votorantim and General Atlantic, the institution raised more than BRL 400 million. In 2020, Neon earned BRL 1.6 billion in the C series in which General Atlantic was ahead, with the participation of companies such as Vulcan Capital, PayPal Ventures, among other firms.

