Neto surprises by talking about Arnaldo Jabor’s death and moves

The presenter and commentator of Bandeirantes, Neto, used a moment of his program “Os Donos da Bola” this Tuesday (15) to mourn the death of filmmaker and journalist Arnaldo Jabor, a professional whose death was confirmed by family members at the end of this morning. .

Admiring the work of the renowned journalist, Neto classified Jabor as “above average” and a reference in political journalism.

“Today is a sad day, that Arnaldo Jabor died. And I always found this guy above average on the political side. For me, he never commented on politics, he always taught me what I had to know, see. I’m not a journalist,” Neto declared.

“He commented on society in a way that he gave guys the elbow, in the stomach, he knocked them out. I read all of Arnaldo Jabor’s books. Everyone, everyone. I don’t want to talk about politics here. To Arnaldo Jabor’s family, to Rede Globo, my feelings. People like him and Boechat are sorely missed at such a miserable time as we are living,” added the former Corinthians player.

Arnaldo Jabor had been hospitalized at Hospital Sírio-Libanês since December 17, when he suffered a stroke. According to family members, the death was due to complications from the stroke. Close to the turn of the year, the hospital unit published a clinical bulletin indicating an improvement in the journalist, who regained consciousness.

According to information provided by the press office, Jabor left an unpublished film. The work was entitled “My Last Wish” and is based on the chronicle “O Livro dos Panegiricos”, by Rubem Fonseca. The film was shot in São Paulo and features Michel Melamed in the cast.