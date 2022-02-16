Niterói municipal guard uses pepper spray on a child during an act for the death of a candy salesman | Rio de Janeiro

An agent of the Niterói Municipal Guard was caught spraying a jet of pepper spray in the direction of a child’s face. on Monday (14). The case took place during a demonstration that ended in riot at the ferry station, in the city center of the Metropolitan Region. (look above).
On the occasion, friends and family of the candy seller Hiago Macedo de Oliveira Bastos22, protested the death of the young man, shot in the chest by the military police Carlos Arnaud Baldez Silva Junior after a disagreement between the seller and a customer of the boats.
The PM must answer for intentional murder.
Confusion between protester and military police in front of Barcas station, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, this Monday, January 14, 2022. During the protest, a policeman came to spray protesters with pepper spray, hitting in full the face of a child who was on the shoulders of one of the protesters. The riot began after the death of the candy salesman Hiago Macedo de Oliveira Bastos, 22, shot at the scene. According to witnesses, a plainclothes military policeman and the street vendor got into an argument after the worker offered his products. The Military Police reported, through a note, that the PM was off duty and reacted to an attempted robbery in Arariboia Square. 02/14/2022 — Photo: JOSE LUCENA/THENEWS2/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
The g1 reporting team was able to talk to John Peter Rodrigues, the father of the child who was pepper sprayed in the face. He was disgusted with the attitude of the agents.
“We were demonstrating when the municipal guard sprayed my son. He saw that the child was on my lap, looked at my face and my son and sprayed it,” the man said.
In the father’s assessment, municipal guards could have removed him and the child from the place before using pepper spray.
“Is a child. They played in the middle of everyone. Everyone getting sick. And my friend died. We only came for the demonstration”, commented John.
Sought by g1, Niterói City Hall informed in a note that “the agents involved in the pepper spray episode have been removed from the streets immediately and will be heard by the Municipal Guard Internal Affairs to clarify the facts”.
The text says that the Municipal Guard of the municipality “condemns any type of violence” and that the use of the spray “is only indicated when there is danger to the physical integrity of third parties or the agents themselves”.
The Municipal Public Order Department (Seop) also pointed out that the arrest of the PM who shot at Hiago was made by the guards, who took him to the region’s Homicide Police Station.
John Peter Rodrigues Paulo complained that Niterói guards used pepper spray towards his son — Photo: Raoni Alves/g1
In addition to the spray jet against the child, the action of the Municipal Guard caused an even greater riot in the place. In an exclusive video of g1, recorded right after the agent fires the spray, you can see that many people start to feel sick.
In the midst of the confusion, a young man protesting the death of Hiago threw a rock at the cops that surrounded the young man’s body.
In response, military police and agents from the municipality of Niterói run to try to stop the young man who threw the stone.
He was captured across the street from a newsstand. In the place, new scenes of violence. Even though he was already detained by security agents, the boy is immobilized by 3 more police officers while a guard agent attacks him with his truncheon.
The boy shown in the images was one of four detained during the melee at the ferry station after Hiago was killed by a PM.
Street vendor is killed by off-duty PM in front of Barcas station, in Niterói
The circumstances of Hiago’s death are being investigated by the Civil Police. For now, there are two versions.
Witnesses said the officer and Hiago got into an argument after the worker offered his wares to a third person. A video by Bom Dia Rio showed that, hours before he was killed, Hiago was approaching potential customers without aggression.
The Military Police reported, in a note, that the military police officer was off duty and reacted to an attempted robbery in Arariboia Square (see the full note below).
Hiago was buried this Tuesday (15), at Marui Cemetery, in Barreto, Niterói.
Also on Tuesday, there was another protest near the ferry station where Hiago was killed. Until 17:35, the act went without problems.
Protest by Hiago near the boats of Niterói — Photo: Raoni Alves/g1
The seller had been clocking in at Praça Arariboia for at least two years. In 2019, the young man was assaulted by security guards at the Bay Market mall. At the time, security guards were filmed immobilizing and beating the boy in the corridors of the shopping center.
The confusion would have started because Hiago refused to leave the mall. The security guards immobilized the boy, but he resisted, and one of the guards even kicked him.
“Hiago sold candies inside the mall. They thought he was competing with the stores and decided to expel him. But it was this aggressive way”, said lawyer Roberto Gatti, who accompanied the seller to the police station at the time as part of the Commission of Human Rights of the City Council of Niterói.
When he was younger, Hiago had police stints for stealing, stealing and threatening tourists. For Gatti, this background may have created a kind of prejudice against the boy.
Hiago has also responded to a charge of attempted murder. There was no warrant out for his arrest on Monday.