Niterói municipal guard uses pepper spray on a child during an act for the death of a candy salesman | Rio de Janeiro

Confusion between protester and military police in front of Barcas station, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, this Monday, January 14, 2022. During the protest, a policeman came to spray protesters with pepper spray, hitting in full the face of a child who was on the shoulders of one of the protesters. The riot began after the death of the candy salesman Hiago Macedo de Oliveira Bastos, 22, shot at the scene. According to witnesses, a plainclothes military policeman and the street vendor got into an argument after the worker offered his products. The Military Police reported, through a note, that the PM was off duty and reacted to an attempted robbery in Arariboia Square. 02/14/2022 — Photo: JOSE LUCENA/THENEWS2/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO