Omicron affects the lung less, but is far from flu; understand variant impact and sequels | coronavirus

The omicron has spread across Brazil and, since December, the transmission curve and the number of deaths have been on the rise amid an explosion of cases. Therefore, new questions arise in the midst of this wave of coronavirus: does the omicron have a smaller impact on the lung and other parts of the body? Does the variant leave long-term Covid sequelae? Does it make sense to say that she is “weaker”?

The answers of the experts consulted by the g1 point to the severity of the disease and one fact: Omicron does not cause colds. There is consensus that the impressions that the impact of Covid-19 would currently be lighter are directly related to the protection conferred by vaccination.

However, the capacity of the Intensive Care Units (ICU) remains high. As the number of cases is even higher, even though the new variant has a proportionately lower risk of death, the absolute number of severe cases still plays a relevant role. This Tuesday (15), the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reported that the ômicron cases had a ‘strong impact’ on the health system in January.

“The effect of the vaccine gave the impression that the Ômicron is light. It is in fact lighter than the delta and the gamma, but it is not true that it does not cause serious conditions”, said Frederico Fernandes, director of Sociedade Paulista of Pulmonology and Phisiology.

How does the omicron act on the lung?

Regardless of the variant, the coronavirus enters the human body through the airways. The droplets that carry the virus enter through the nose or mouth and multiply until “parking” in the lungs. From there, Covid-19 can develop on a scale that varies between asymptomatic cases and severe cases, requiring ICU and even risk of death.

The lungs are key organs in the development of the disease.

“When lung involvement occurs and, especially, it affects more than 25% of the lung, the chance of individuals having severe Covid, that is, needing hospitalization, support with oxygen, or mechanical ventilation increases. in the lung that leads the individual to have a serious case”, explains Ferndandes.

2 of 2 Exam shows the effects of Covid-19 caused by the new coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) on the lungs – Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters Exam shows the effects of Covid-19 caused by the new coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) on the lungs – Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

In the case of the ômicron, the pulmonologist explains that “the disease in the lung, that is, the severe cases, reduced a lot with the vaccination”. However, among the unvaccinated, the chance of an organ involvement is still high.

“In individuals with the complete vaccination schedule, the chance of having died from a serious lung disease by Covid decreased about 11 times, compared to the unvaccinated individual”, said the specialist, referring to a study carried out by the Control Center. and Disease Prevention (CDC) of the United States.

The study published by “The BMJ” gathered surveillance data collected over the summer by the CDC, an American health agency. In addition to the number cited by Fernandes, the figures showed that vaccinated people were 10 times less likely to be admitted to hospital and five times less likely to be infected, compared to unvaccinated.

And the omnin, does it have a lower chance of causing severe lung disease? Apparently so, according to the pulmonologist, if the comparison is made with delta and gamma. However, the chance is 50% lower than previous variants, according to UK government data – meaning the risk still exists.

Do patients still have long Covid?

Preliminary studies at the beginning of the pandemic even warned that the symptoms of long Covid – when the signs persist even after the end of the infection – could affect up to 80% of patients. Fatigue, earache, loss of smell and taste, anxiety, problems sleeping, among other problems, are reported by survivors of the disease.

Infectologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês and technical consultant at the Ministry of Health, Carla Kobayashi believes that it is too early to say whether or not the omicron is capable of causing long-term Covid. The rise in infections began in December in Brazil, with most cases in January. Some hospital admissions occur for a period of a few weeks and only after that is it possible to identify any sequelae of the virus in the body.

“There is an arsenal of possibilities and chronic symptoms. We already had this since the beginning of the pandemic and now, with the Ômicron, we are observing that, despite these acute symptoms being shorter, there are still some cases, a good percentage with symptoms post-Covid,” said Kobayashi.

“And what are these symptoms? That fatigue, that more chronic tiredness, a more chronic pain in the body, the loss of smell and taste, which is not being so common in the omicron, but when it occurs it can last up to 2 months”.

According to Fernandes, the loss of smell and taste is a symptom that did not cease to exist with the omicron, but, in fact, “seems to have reduced”. He believes that it is too early to make statements about the sequelae of the new variant, but he shares the impression that there is a reduction, perhaps related to vaccination.