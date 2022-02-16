On a diet and hungry? See what to eat to satisfy cravings

Hunger is a terrible feeling and difficult to control, especially for those who are on a diet and need to avoid high-calorie foods.Thus, it is always important to keep some cards up your sleeve to keep weight loss and health up to date.

In this way, some foods have a great capacity to satisfy hunger and not harm people’s health. Check out some of these amazing nutrient sources:

1 – Peanut Butter

Peanut butter isn’t exactly new. It has been present in the fitness world for a long time and is used in various diets. In addition to being nutritious and promoting satiety, peanut butter helps build and maintain muscle. It is rich in nutrients such as magnesium, B vitamins, vitamin E, beneficial fats and proteins. However, it should be consumed without the presence of sugar or sugary products.

2 – Chia

Chia is a seed rich in several nutrients, such as fatty acids and omega-3, extremely important for health. In addition, chia has soluble fibers, which swell in the presence of water. This effect is responsible for increasing the volume of chia in the stomach and giving a greater feeling of satiety, thus decreasing the person’s hunger.

3 – Oats

Oats are a healthy carbohydrate source. It gives the body more energy, helps to eliminate fat, contains fatty acids and is very vibrating. In addition, it also promotes a feeling of satisfaction and satiety, ending hunger once and for all. Oatmeal is an important ally in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, as it has properties that act against LDL cholesterol (considered bad).

4 – Banana

Banana is one of the fruits that gives you the feeling of being well fed after eating it. In addition, it also pleases the palate that is looking for something sweet to eat. Bananas are low in fat and protein, but are high in fiber and are an amazing source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. Vitamins B and C are also found in good amounts in bananas.