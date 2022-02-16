Outside the BBB 22, Bárbara comments on rivalry with brother | BBB22

Last Tuesday, 02/15, Bárbara ended up getting the worst in Paredão against Natália and Arthur Aguiar, and left the most watched house in Brazil, with 86.02% of the votes. Outside of Big Brother Brasil, the model and public relations reacted to the comments made by netizens. After all, the web doesn’t stop spying on everything that happens in reality.

Right away, Bárbara responds about a possible rivalry with the newest resident of the house, Gustavo. And do you know what she replied? Look: “I was crazy about this rivalry”. Fire in the Playground wouldn’t miss!!

Barbara also said that she would have liked to come back from Paredão to ’cause’ her brother. The alliance between the model and Laís did not go unmentioned. Those who follow, know that the two were just a stick and lived gossiping in the corners of the most guarded house in the country. The model talked about her ally and cheers for her on game.

Speaking of friendship, a netizen mentioned a legacy left by her to the girls of Lollipop Room. Public relations even advised Jade Picon to wake up and take the focus off one of the brothers. Who will be? Check it out in the video!

Oh and the parties? Bárbara always slept early, and the public did not forget to pin her, therefore, in a very good mood. In the end, she even sent a super cute message to netizens! Come spy!

Check out what happened in the early hours of 02/15

