Parade of large sailboats marks the beginning of the celebrations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil – Poder Naval

This Sunday (13), the Brazilian Navy (MB) presented cariocas with a naval parade that marked the opening of the Velas Latinoamerica 2022 event. Citizens who left home to go to the beach were surprised by what they saw. Between 8:00 and 12:00 this Sunday, six large sailing ships from Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay and a Patrol Ship from Colombia traveled along the beaches of Barra da Tijuca, São Conrado, Leblon, Ipanema and Copacabana.

The doctor Rita Vilela, who enjoyed the parade on Copacabana beach, thanked the organizers of the international regatta for the early gift. “I came for a walk and came across this beautiful surprise. I saw every wonderful sailboat. Brazil is to be congratulated for organizing this event.”

Retired Alvanir Bezerra de Carvalho felt honored for being able to learn more about sailboats in Brazil and Latin American countries. “Seeing a sailing ship is the most beautiful thing there is. Besides that, there is also a navy ship in the parade and I want to honor our Armada.”

The emotion was also great for those on board the sailboats. The Captain of the Sailing Ship “Cisne Branco”, Sea and War Captain Marcos André, described what he felt the moment he crossed the Rio coast. “It was an immense joy to participate in the naval parade with the population watching us from the beaches. It’s a pleasure to see people from the ship’s perspective. We were able to sail very close to the coast. It is the first event of the great celebration that is the 200 years of the Independence of Brazil”.

Friendly Navies of Latin America

The Commander of the Navy of Uruguay, Admiral Jorge Wilson, accompanied the parade of the Escola Naval (EN), the first higher education institution in Brazil, where the officers of the Navy, the Marine Corps and the MB’s Corps of Intendants are trained. He took advantage of the moment to remember the ties of friendship he has with the Brazilian Navy. “Uruguay is participating with the sailboat “Capitán Miranda”. We were very well received, as always. We are very grateful for this invitation from the Brazilian Navy and the Brazilian people.”

The Commander of the Argentine Navy, Admiral de Esquadra Julio Guardia, who also attended the EN parade, highlighted that he is happy to be able to participate in the first major event of the 200 years of Brazilian independence.” The event is being a great success. It is a great honor for us to be here with two ships: the “Frigata Libertad” and the sailboat “Bernardo Houssay”, from the Naval Prefecture of Argentina. The ships from Latin America are accompanying the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Brazil.”

200 years of Brazilian Independence

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, was unable to participate in the event in Rio de Janeiro, but made a point of recording a message which was exhibited at the Naval School.

“This year, we celebrate 200 years of our Independence. Recognizing the importance of our Navy in this process, we organized Velas Latinoamerica 2022, as part of the celebrations for the Bicentennial. It is a great satisfaction to be the host country of this international meeting of great sailing ships from Latin America, which aims to strengthen the bonds of friendship between our nations. Enjoy this great event and get to know a little more about our beloved homeland Brazil.”

The Commander of the Brazilian Navy, Fleet Admiral Almir Garnier Santos, rescued historical facts to remember how important the Brazilian Navy was for our Independence. “After the Grito do Ipiranga, the Brazilian Navy, through the then newly created Imperial Armada, played a decisive role in the episodes that culminated in the Independence of Brazil, fighting at sea the main focuses of resistance to our sovereignty and freedom.”

The event

The Brazilian stage began today with the Naval Parade of the participating ships, which toured the coast of Rio de Janeiro and paraded along the beaches of Barra da Tijuca, São Conrado, Leblon, Ipanema, Copacabana.

In favor of the environment, the crew of the ships will participate in an “Ecological Journey” on February 16, in order to contribute to the cleaning of the waters (Regata Ecológica) and beaches (“Clean Up Day”) of Guanabara Bay. .

The activities will end on the 20th, with the Farewell Naval Parade, when the ships will proceed to their next destination, in Montevideo, Uruguay. During the four-month nautical event, the sailing ships will visit important cities and ports in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Curaçao and Mexico.

