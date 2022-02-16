Pasep allowance is released; see calendar and if you are entitled

Professionals who worked as public servants may be entitled to receive the Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) allowance, which begins to be paid by Banco do Brasil this Tuesday (15).

The allowance, of up to R$ 1,212, is released this Tuesday for those who have registrations with endings 0 or 1. The calendar follows the end of the worker’s registration. The money is intended for those who are enrolled in Pasep as a federal, state and municipal public servant or employee of public companies and mixed capital companies.

The amount paid in this 2022 lot refers to the base year of 2020. The deposit of amounts or the redemption of the amount receivable can be made until December 29 of this year, according to Banco do Brasil. The total amount to be received varies according to the number of months worked in the base year, ranging from R$101 to R$1,212, which is the minimum wage for this year.

In order to receive the amounts, in addition to being registered with Pasep as a public or mixed-capital company employee or employee, the registration must be five years old or more, that the data informed in the Rais (Annual List of Social Information) are correct and that the professional has formally worked for at least 30 days in 2020.

The salary received in the period also counts. It is necessary that the monthly income paid is, on average, up to two minimum wages. The inquiry to find out if you are entitled can be made on the Banco do Brasil website, in your Pasep (click here), at the bank’s telephone service center, at numbers 4004-0001 or 0800-7290001, or by Alô Trabalhador, at phone 158.

The server must inform the registration number in Pasep or the CPF and the date of birth.

Workers from private companies who are entitled to the PIS (Social Integration Program) allowance receive the amounts from Caixa Econômica Federal. The payment started last week, on Tuesday (8).

To receive the allowance, the worker must have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years, have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the base year, which is 2020, have worked with a formal contract for at least at least 30 consecutive days and have your data correctly informed by the employer on Rais.

The PIS/Pasep allowance must be paid to 23 million Brazilians. Of the total, 22 million will receive PIS, which represents an amount of R$ 19.5 billion. Banco do Brasil releases the money to over 1 million beneficiaries. Altogether, it is R$ 21.82 billion.

Caixa informs that, as of this year, the bank will only act as a paying agent for the benefit forwarded on the payroll by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and will no longer manage the amounts.

The query to find out if you will have the money can be done on the Caixa Tem and Caixa Trabalhador apps, in addition to the Caixa service by phone, on 0800-7260207. It is also possible to consult the Digital Work Card application, on the portal www.gov.br or by calling 158.

Payment of PIS/Pasep was made between July of one year and the other. However, in March 2021, Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador) decided to change the calendar, which became annual.

This year, there will only be payment of the allowance for the period worked in 2020, that is, there will be no new PIS/Pasep releases for later years. The salary bonus is different from the quotas, which are due to beneficiaries who worked between 1971 and 1988 and did not withdraw the amounts, as well as their heirs, if applicable.

SEE PASEP PAYMENT CALENDAR

> End of registration – Receive from – Receive until

0 – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

1 – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

2 – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

3 – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

4 – 02/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

5 – 02/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

6 – 03/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

7 – 03/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

8 – 03/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

9 – 03/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

SEE THE PIS PAYMENT CALENDAR



> Born in – Receive from – Receive until

January – 08/02/2022 – 29/12/2022

February – 02/10/2022 – 12/29/2022

March – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

April – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

May – 02/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

June – 02/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

July – 03/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

August – 03/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

September – 03/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

October – 03/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

November – 03/29/2022 – 12/29/2022

December – 03/31/2022 – 12/29/2022









