Pasep: Banco do Brasil starts payments today; see who receives | Economy

MARCELO CAMARGO/BRAZIL AGENCY Bank of Brazil

As of this Tuesday, Banco do Brasil releases the first payments to public servants who are entitled to the Pasep allowance. The release of the benefit, of up to R$ 1,212, begins a week after the PIS, aimed at workers in the private sector.

This year, 23 million workers will receive the salary bonus. Of these, 22 million will redeem the PIS, paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. Public servants, around R$ 1 million, will have the value of the Pasep deposited by Banco do Brasil, in a total of R$ 20 billion.

To receive the Pasep allowance, the server must meet the following conditions:

Be registered with Pasep for at least five years;

Have received in the base year 2020 average monthly remuneration (sum of all salaries) of up to two minimum salaries;

Have worked for at least 30 days in the base year;

Be up to date with the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS) for the base year 2020.

To find out if you are entitled to the Pasep allowance, the worker can call the Banco do Brasil call center 404-0001 or call 0800 729 0001. The Alô Trabalho 158 call center of the Ministry of Labor also offers consultation on the salary allowance.

What is the payment schedule?

pasep

The withdrawal will depend on the registration number of the public servant. The deadline for withdrawal, as well as the PIS, will be December 29.

Registration number x Payment date

0 and 1 – February 15

2 and 3 – February 17

February 4th – 22nd

5th – 24th of February

March 6th – 15th

March 7th – 17th

March 8th – 22nd

March 9th – 24th

PIS

Month of birth x Payment date