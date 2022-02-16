patch 1.01 brings balances to the RPG

We’re just days away from the release of Elden Ring (February 25th), and FromSoftware has already released the first patch with a series of fixes for the RPG. There will be balance improvements and bug fixes, which should already be applied when players have access to the title. So keep an eye out when starting the game!

The update doesn’t explain what these bugs are, but as some international vehicles have previously had access to the game, they may have some connection with the feedback obtained. The changes were scored in a very simple way, check the movement detected by the PS Game Size:

Added some features;

Game balance has been improved;

Game performance and usability have been improved;

A few other bugs have been properly fixed;

These balances in Elden Ring have already been mentioned previously by Yasuhiro Kitao, producer of the game. According to him, Margit, the first boss of the game, and some equipment and abilities of the title, will undergo necessary modifications. Check out the explanation:

We didn’t want to make the bosses more difficult because of that. We just believe that Margit got too difficult in the trial version. The adjustments were only applied to his final phase, so he needed a balance for this early game moment.

