Perfect Dark could be a service game • Eurogamer.pt

Since September 2021, we have known that Crystal Dynamics is helping The Initiative to develop Perfect Dark and the experience accumulated with Avengers may have helped in that decision.

Crystal Dynamics became known for its games in the Tomb Raider series and that’s why it has a lot of experience creating cinematic titles starring a woman with a strong personality. However, she is also responsible for Avengers, a service game that may have helped The Initiative see her as the ideal partner.

CD’s Cory Butler is responsible for leading the teams and overseeing everything from production to game-as-a-service monetization, something he did on Avengers. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is doing the same on Perfect Dark.

Bearing in mind that we don’t know anything about the game since the announcement in December 2020, this is a curiosity about what the new Perfect Dark could be, but it meets unofficial information.

Previously, unofficial sources said that the new Perfect Dark will adopt the concept of seasons or episodes, with content and rewards in the style of Hitman games.