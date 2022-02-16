Petrópolis has the mobilization of doctors, residents, firefighters and rescue teams after a storm leaves people dead and buried; VIDEOS | Mountain Region

Firefighters, Army, Civil Defense and residents work at Morro da Oficina, in Alto da Serra, where the collapse was recorded on video this Tuesday afternoon (15). Teams at the scene report the removal of seven bodies. Images show one of the victims being rescued, already lifeless. (video above). The bodies are already being sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), but the body did not report the amount.

1 of 3 Site affected by the landslide on Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Alexandre Kapiche/g1 Site affected by the landslide on Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Alexandre Kapiche/g1

The search for more victims comes as authorities try to understand the extent of the damage.

Doctors report that there are many victims of burial, of various ages, arriving at the emergency room in Alto da Serra. A convoy of ambulances and at least three firefighter buses climbed the BR-040 this morning to intensify the work.

2 of 3 Firefighters and ambulances going up the Serra de Petrópolis this morning after a storm with deaths in the city — Photo: Personal archive Firefighters’ vehicles and ambulances going up the Serra de Petrópolis this morning after a storm with deaths in the city – Photo: Personal archive

Still in Morro da Oficina, teams warned the Inter TV report about the risk of more landslides.

“The water is still accommodating. Something else will go down. It will go down”, said one of the agents who cordon off the area in Morro da Oficina.

3 of 3 Area where there was a fall of barrier with victims were buried in Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Lucas Machado/g1 Area where there was a fall of barrier with victims were buried in Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis — Photo: Lucas Machado/g1

There is still no total balance of the number of people buried or who died when carried away by the waters that flooded, mainly, the region of the Historic Center of Petrópolis. Only when the water subsided, it was possible to see the bodies scattered in several spots. Six of them, found by the journalism of Inter TV.

Bodies are removed from streets of Petrópolis, RJ, after river level drops

The doctor Dr. Aluízio Barbosa left the private office and managed to walk to the Alto da Serra Emergency Room to help with the care of the wounded who are being sent to the unit.

“Many people dying, full of earth, buried, of different ages. I believe that, unfortunately, a tragic number for our city. A real war scene, a real calamity, a catastrophe. 15 years of graduation and never I expected to experience some of these images”, reveals Dr. Aluízio.

The City Hall decreed a state of public calamity and reported that hospital teams were reinforced to care for victims. There are still no casualties.

In a bulletin issued at around 1 am this Wednesday, Civil Defense reported that there are no significant rain cores operating in the city, and there has also been no record of significant rain in the last two hours.