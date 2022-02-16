PetroRio appreciates more than 50% in 12 months; Is it time to invest? – 02/15/2022

This is a summarized online version of this week’s edition of the A Companhia newsletter, which weekly details the data of a company that stands out in the market. To subscribe to the newsletter and access the full content, click here.

PetroRio shares (PRIO3) have been drawing attention for accumulating gains above 54% on B3 in the last 12 months. In 2022 alone, shares have already risen 16.9%, while the Ibovespa rose 6.8% (data from 8/2).

PetroRio is the highlight of the week for Sandra Peres, CNPI analyst, stock specialist at PagBank. According to her, one of the factors that have favored the shares of PetroRio -and of most oil companies in Brazil- is the appreciation of more than 70% of Brent oil, used as an international benchmark for the price of the commodity, starting from US$ 51.34 a barrel at the end of 2020 to $91.31.

“The price of a barrel of oil this year reached the highest value in seven years. Geopolitical tensions, involving Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan and, more recently, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, in addition to robust demand and logistical overload, are heating demand. and the price of the commodity”, says Sandra Peres.

Learn more about PetroRio

PetroRio is a Brazilian company focused on oil and gas production, specializing in the efficient management of reservoirs and the development of mature fields. Since 2008, the company has been the largest private oil company in Brazil.

PetroRio operates in three basins spread along the Southeast coast, plus the state of Bahia: Campo de Polvo and Campo de Frade (in the Campos Basin/RJ) and Campo de Manati (Camaru Almada/BA). The company has also been investing in the Wahoo field, an exploratory block in the pre-salt layer of the Campos Basin. PetroRio has a 64.3% interest in the Wahoo consortium. Its partner, IBV Brasil, has the remaining stake.

Why is PetroRio an opportunity to invest?

Understand below, in detail, the opportunities and precautions, when you want to invest in PetroRio shares, according to Sandra Peres.

One of the main points is the rise in the price of a barrel of oil. In addition, the company has presented the lowest cost of oil extraction (lifting cost) compared to all its competitors.

The company reached a lifting cost of US$ 12.3 per barrel at the end of the third quarter of 2021, well below the US$ 44 presented in 2018. “We emphasize that a lower extraction cost is of paramount importance for the company to achieve have greater protection against Brent volatility”, explains the analyst.

“We believe that the company will continue to reduce its operating cost with its investments in connecting the fields (tieback, in English) between Polvo and Tubarão Martelo.”

In the long term, other factors are favorable to the company, such as its expansion potential, through its participation in the Wahoo field, recently acquired, says Sandra.

In addition, possible mergers and acquisitions could strengthen the company, especially the acquisition of part of the Albacora and/or Albacora Leste fields from Petrobras (PETR4), in the Campos Basin/RJ, which is under negotiation.

Just to get an idea of ​​the size of this operation, currently, according to the latest data presented by PetroRio (9/2), production was around 34,800 barrels of oil per day (boepd).

Meanwhile, Albacora and Albacora Leste produce 75,000 boepd. However, all this production will not be destined for PetroRio, since the company participated in a consortium with the Spanish group Cobra, a group that has a 30% stake.

Points in favor:

Revitalization of Campo de Frade (Campos Basin/RJ).

Development of Wahoo and the Frade and Wahoo interconnection project.

Low extraction cost compared to competitors.

Low leverage.

Oil barrel price at high levels.

Private company, without government intervention.

Points against:

Possible suspension of activities inherent to the development of the Wahoo project.

Possible failure to complete the purchase of the Albacora and/or Albacora Leste fields (Campos Basin/RJ) from Petrobras.

If there is a sharp drop in oil prices.

Is action cheap? Who is it for?

Access the full version of the newsletter The Company to see the company's prospects in the medium and long term and to find out which investment objectives PetroRio's action is best suited to. Also find out if it is cheap or expensive and what the purchase and sale values ​​are recommended by an exclusive graphical analysis.

